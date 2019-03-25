The Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato stuns even in renderings

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Aston Martin has released the first renderings of its forthcoming DBS GT Zagato, which is based on the DBS Superleggera.
Paying homage to design house Zagato's 100th anniversary, the car takes the standard DBS and gives it an even more striking look.
As on most Zagato cars, look for a double-bubble roof and hood design.
Buyers of the DBS also receive this DB4 GT Zagato Continuation, a brand-new version of the classic model.
The two cars are collectively part of the Aston Martin DBZ Centenary Collection, which recognizes nearly six decades of collaboration between Aston and Zagato.
The two cars will be sold together, with each of the 19 pairs planned to start at £6 million, or nearly $8 million.