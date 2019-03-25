Aston Martin shows stunning DBS GT Zagato renderings

Enlarge Image Aston Martin

In September, Aston Martin announced it would celebrate the 100th anniversary of Italian design house Zagato with the launch of both a DB4 GT Zagato Continuation and a DBS GT Zagato. While back then we had just a simple line drawing to spark our imagination, Aston Martin on Monday revealed more detailed renderings of the new car.

The new model is based on the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, which is quite the looker already, but Zagato's handiwork makes the new DBS GT Zagato even lovelier. Note the Zagato-signature double-bubble roof and hood, the wraparound windshield and the dramatic rounded tail. The roof plunges down to the rear of the car, replacing the standard rear window. There are new front fenders, new wheels, a new grille and even restyled headlights. The basic shape of the DBS Superleggera carries through, but Zagato's interpretation is even more dramatic.

The car forms half of the DBZ Centenary Collection, with the other half the DB4 GT Zagato Continuation. Like prior DB4 Continuation models, it'll be a brand-new version of the classic DB4 model. The two cars will be sold together, with each of the 19 pairs planned to start at £6 million, or nearly $8 million. As the included renderings show, the DB4 GT Zagato builds on the design of the beautiful original.

Aston Martin and Zagato first collaborated nearly six decades ago, so the DBZ Centenerary Collection is certainly something special. Aston will build the DBS Superleggera at its Gaydon headquarters, with the first deliveries to customers slated for the fourth quarter of 2020. The first DB4 GT Zagato Continuations will arrive in customer hands about a year earlier, built at Aston Martin Works in Newport Pagnell, UK.