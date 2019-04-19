  • Aston Martin DBS 59
Aston Martin this week unveiled the DBS 59.     

Aston Martin this week unveiled the DBS 59.
1
of 15

Each of the 24 models Q by Aston Martin puts together will commemorate the automaker's 1-2 finish at the 1959 24 Hours of Le Mans with its DBR1 race car.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
2
of 15

The exterior starts with a coat of Aston Martin Racing Green.

The exterior starts with a coat of Aston Martin Racing Green.
3
of 15

That paint is offset with glossy carbon fiber on the roof.   

That paint is offset with glossy carbon fiber on the roof.
4
of 15

Bronze elements adorn various corners of the car, including the front grille, hood badging, brake calipers and even on the 21-inch alloy wheels.   

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
5
of 15

Out back, a bronze foil inlay spells out the chassis and engine codes for the DBR1 that won Le Mans in 1959.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
6
of 15

A tiny roundel on the front fender denotes the car's position in its 24-model run.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
7
of 15

It's the interior where things get truly crazy, though.     

It's the interior where things get truly crazy, though.
8
of 15

The seatbacks and door panels feature a textured material meant to mimic the DBR1's original seat design.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
9
of 15

Keep scrolling or clicking to look at even more pictures of the DBS 59.

Keep scrolling or clicking to look at even more pictures of the DBS 59.
10
of 15

Published:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
11
of 15

Published:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
12
of 15

Published:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
13
of 15

Published:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
14
of 15

Published:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
15
of 15
DBS 59 showcases Q by Aston Martin's expertise

Aston Martin's DB4 GT Zagato Continuation turns back time

