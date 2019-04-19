DBS 59 showcases Q by Aston Martin's expertise

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Aston Martin this week unveiled the DBS 59.
Each of the 24 models Q by Aston Martin puts together will commemorate the automaker's 1-2 finish at the 1959 24 Hours of Le Mans with its DBR1 race car.
The exterior starts with a coat of Aston Martin Racing Green.
That paint is offset with glossy carbon fiber on the roof.
Bronze elements adorn various corners of the car, including the front grille, hood badging, brake calipers and even on the 21-inch alloy wheels.
Out back, a bronze foil inlay spells out the chassis and engine codes for the DBR1 that won Le Mans in 1959.
A tiny roundel on the front fender denotes the car's position in its 24-model run.
It's the interior where things get truly crazy, though.
The seatbacks and door panels feature a textured material meant to mimic the DBR1's original seat design.
