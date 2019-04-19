Aston Martin DBS 59 makes the Superleggera even more desirable somehow

Enlarge Image Aston Martin

If you want an Aston Martin that's handcrafted to your personal tastes, that's what the automaker's Q division is for. But now, Q by Aston Martin has announced a 24-vehicle limited edition of the DBS Superleggera, and it's a stunner.

Aston Martin this week unveiled the DBS 59. Each of the 24 models Q by Aston Martin puts together will commemorate the automaker's 1-2 finish at the 1959 24 Hours of Le Mans with its DBR1 race car. Nothing's changed under the hood, but some of the aesthetic touches on this model are so pretty, you may not even care how fast the car is (it's still mighty fast, don't worry).

The exterior starts with a coat of Aston Martin Racing Green, and that's offset with glossy carbon fiber on the roof. Bronze elements adorn various corners of the car, including the front grille, hood badging, brake calipers and even on the 21-inch alloy wheels. A tiny roundel on the front fender denotes the car's position in its 24-model run -- a nod to motorsports, natch, even if it's a small one. Out back, a bronze foil inlay spells out the chassis and engine codes for the DBR1 that won Le Mans in 1959.

It's the interior where things get truly crazy, though. The seatbacks and door panels feature a textured material meant to mimic the DBR1's original seat design. The bronze bits continue inside, with the metal making its way to the shift paddles and embroidered logos on the seatbacks. There's additional embroidery on the sun visor, offering up the date of the 1959 running of Le Mans and reminding the driver that the DBR1 made its way around the circuit 323 times before seeing the checkered flag. Heck, there's even a replica racing helmet and replicas of Carroll Shelby's racing gloves along for the ride. It's the whole kit and caboodle.

Under the hood is the same 5.2-liter, twin-turbo V12 in the regular DBS Superleggera, churning out 715 horsepower and 663 pound-feet of torque. Only 24 examples of the DBS 59 will be made, and they must be ordered through Aston Martin Cambridge, which commissioned the limited run. A price wasn't specified, but considering the "regular" DBS Superleggera starts at $304,995 before any Q handiwork, it's bound to be a wallet-buster.