Live like you're at Le Mans in the Aston Martin DBS 59

The Aston Martin DBS 59 is a special-edition model based on its hottest DBS variant to date.    

Read the article
1
of 7

It's been 59 years since Aston Martin went 1-2 at the 1959 24 Hours of Le Mans with the DBR1 race car.    

Read the article
2
of 7

The body is finished in Aston Martin Racing green, and like many other exotic sports cars these days, there's glossy carbon fiber all over the place, including the roof and hood louvers.    

Read the article
3
of 7

Bronze details adorn the front grille and the badges.    

Read the article
4
of 7

Each will carry its production number in a small white roundel on the front fender.    

Read the article
5
of 7

The interior sports a blend of black and tan leather.     

Read the article
6
of 7

Underneath all that special kit, it's still pretty wild. The DBS Superleggera rocks a 5.2-liter, twin-turbo V12 that puts out a walloping 715 horsepower and 663 pound-feet of torque.     

Read the article
7
of 7
