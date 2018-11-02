Live like you're at Le Mans in the Aston Martin DBS 59

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Aston Martin DBS 59 is a special-edition model based on its hottest DBS variant to date.
It's been 59 years since Aston Martin went 1-2 at the 1959 24 Hours of Le Mans with the DBR1 race car.
The body is finished in Aston Martin Racing green, and like many other exotic sports cars these days, there's glossy carbon fiber all over the place, including the roof and hood louvers.
Bronze details adorn the front grille and the badges.
Each will carry its production number in a small white roundel on the front fender.
The interior sports a blend of black and tan leather.
Underneath all that special kit, it's still pretty wild. The DBS Superleggera rocks a 5.2-liter, twin-turbo V12 that puts out a walloping 715 horsepower and 663 pound-feet of torque.