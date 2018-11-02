Aston Martin DBS 59 is a throwback to Le Mans domination

It's been 59 years since Aston Martin went 1-2 at the 1959 24 Hours of Le Mans. To commemorate that momentous occasion, the automaker went out and built a limited-edition model based on the DBS Superleggera.

The Aston Martin DBS 59 is a special-edition model based on its hottest DBS variant to date. The work comes from Q by Aston Martin, the automaker's in-house bespoke customization division. It's a mixture of new-school luxury and old-school throwbacks to the DBR1 that earned Aston its legendary Le Mans finish. Only 24 will be built, one for each hour of the race.

The body is finished in Aston Martin Racing green, and like many other exotic sports cars these days, there's glossy carbon fiber all over the place, including the roof and hood louvers. Bronze details adorn the front grille and the badges. If that's not enough to identify the car, each will carry its production number in a small white roundel on the front fender.

Enlarge Image Aston Martin

The interior sports a blend of black and tan leather. The seat backs and door panels are lined with fabric inspired by the DBR1's seat material. There are more bronze details inside, as well as DBS 59 logos embroidered into the seat's headrests. The trunk has leather holsters for racing helmets, too.

Speaking of racing helmets, Aston Martin has a whole host of accessories that really emphasize the DBS 59's vintage roots. The automaker has offered up a period race suit with Aston Martin and DBS 59 logos, a replica 1959-era helmet and replica racing gloves based on the ones Carroll Shelby wore behind the wheel of the DBR1. There's also a bespoke car cover on offer, as well as a 2-piece luggage set built to match the interior motif. Fancy.

Underneath all that special kit, it's still pretty wild. The DBS Superleggera rocks a 5.2-liter, twin-turbo V12 that puts out a walloping 715 horsepower and 663 pound-feet of torque. Aston Martin didn't say how expensive the DBS 59 would be, but my guess is it's somewhere between the $304,995 DBS Superleggera and the $22.5 million that a DBR1 sold for at auction in 2017.

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera: It's a beast.

Aston Martin Vantage: It's more than just a miniature DB11.