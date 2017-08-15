Aston Martin adds wagon, speedster to Vanquish Zagato lineup

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
I have read and agree to the CBS Interactive Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. I understand I will receive the CNET newsletter(s) I'm signing up for. I can opt out at any time.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
No, your eyes aren't deceiving you.
This is an Aston Martin station wagon... technically.
It's actually built with the help of Zagato, Aston's long-time creative partner, and it still only has two seats, but still -- it's basically a wagon!
Aston Martin also unveiled a Vanquish Zagato Speedster.
A speedster is just a fancy two-seat convertible with a roof that's never meant to be used.
It's unclear if the Vanquish Zagato Speedster even has a roof.
All Vanquish Zagato models come with the Vanquish S's 6.0-liter V12, which is good for about 580 horsepower.
Only 325 Vanquish Zagatos will be built.
99 will be coupes, 99 will be convertibles, 99 will be shooting brakes and the remaining 28 will be speedsters.
If you're interested in buying one, tough luck -- they're all sold out, although there might be a wagon or two without a buyer -- for at least another 5 minutes.
Get live TV over the internet
Say goodbye to cable -- check out the top five live TV streaming services available now.