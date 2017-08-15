  • Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Family
  • Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Family
  • Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Family
  • Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Family
  • Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Family
  • Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Family
  • Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Family
  • Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Family
  • Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Family
  • Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Family
  • Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Family
  • Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Family
  • Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Family
  • Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Family
  • Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Family
  • Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Family
  • Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Family
  • Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Family
  • Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Family
  • Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Family
  • Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Family
  • Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Family
  • Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Family
Prev Next
1 of 23

Aston Martin adds wagon, speedster to Vanquish Zagato lineup

No, your eyes aren't deceiving you.

Photo by: Aston Martin

This is an Aston Martin station wagon... technically.

Photo by: Aston Martin

It's actually built with the help of Zagato, Aston's long-time creative partner, and it still only has two seats, but still -- it's basically a wagon!

Photo by: Aston Martin

Aston Martin also unveiled a Vanquish Zagato Speedster.

Photo by: Aston Martin

A speedster is just a fancy two-seat convertible with a roof that's never meant to be used. 

Photo by: Aston Martin

It's unclear if the Vanquish Zagato Speedster even has a roof.

Photo by: Aston Martin

All Vanquish Zagato models come with the Vanquish S's 6.0-liter V12, which is good for about 580 horsepower.

Photo by: Aston Martin

Only 325 Vanquish Zagatos will be built.

Photo by: Aston Martin

99 will be coupes, 99 will be convertibles, 99 will be shooting brakes and the remaining 28 will be speedsters.

Photo by: Aston Martin

If you're interested in buying one, tough luck -- they're all sold out, although there might be a wagon or two without a buyer -- for at least another 5 minutes.

Photo by: Aston Martin

Photo by: Aston Martin

Photo by: Aston Martin

Photo by: Aston Martin

Photo by: Aston Martin

Photo by: Aston Martin

Photo by: Aston Martin

Photo by: Aston Martin

Photo by: Aston Martin

Photo by: Aston Martin

Photo by: Aston Martin

Photo by: Aston Martin

Photo by: Aston Martin

Photo by: Aston Martin
Related Article

Stop what you're doing, Aston Martin and Zagato built a station wagon
Latest Galleries
See all

GREAT SHOWS WITHOUT CABLE

Get live TV over the internet

Say goodbye to cable -- check out the top five live TV streaming services available now.

Latest From Roadshow

Infiniti Prototype 9 concept retcons history with EV guts

Ford patents removable pedals, steering wheel in self-driving cars

Control your Genesis remotely with new Google Assistant app

New Volkswagen T-Roc teaser shows off its svelte style

2018 Chevrolet Tahoe ditches third row, slices price by $3,500