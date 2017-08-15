Stop what you're doing, Aston Martin and Zagato built a station wagon

When it debuted back in 2016, the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato took a whole bunch of breaths away with its positively gorgeous sheet metal. Now, Aston Martin has decided to expand the family with two of the best vehicle variants ever imagined.

Aston Martin will expand the Vanquish Zagato family to include a shooting brake and a speedster. For those of you unfamiliar with the terms, a shooting brake is basically a station wagon, and a speedster is basically a two-seat convertible with a roof that's almost never meant to be used.

Enlarge Image Aston Martin

While the Zagato shooting brake remains a two-seater, there appears to be enough storage in the back for... something, maybe a few bags of groceries or a dog, perhaps. But it's still technically a wagon, and that's all that really matters. The roof packs glass panels to help let in light from above.

No matter what body style you choose -- coupe, convertible, shooting brake or speedster -- you get the same engine. It's a 6.0-liter V12 from the non-Zagato Vanquish S, which puts out about 580 horsepower and comes mated to an automatic transmission. The coupe should hit 60 mph in about 3.5 seconds, with the other variants not far behind.

The interiors are equally impressive. Zagato's trademark Z pattern can be found all around the interior, and the rest is a mish-mash of bronze controls, carbon fiber pieces and more leather than a whole field of cows could provide. If you thought Aston Martin by itself was exclusive, Zagato's handiwork takes it to a whole 'nother level.

A car like this should be exclusive, and the production numbers bring that assertion into the realm of truth. Only 325 Vanquish Zagatos will be built -- 99 coupes, 99 convertibles, 99 shooting brakes and just 28 speedsters. The coupes, convertibles and speedsters are all spoken for, so if you want the wagon, you're going to have to drive to Pebble Beach tomorrow and hand Aston Martin a dumpster full of money in person. Even then, you might miss out.