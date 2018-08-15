APR turned this VW Atlas into a beast of an SUV

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
APR on Wednesday unveiled its modified Volkswagen Atlas SUV.
APR is a company known for its VW Group tuning capabilities.
It added a Volkswagen Golf R turbocharger, an APR ECU upgrade, a carbon fiber intake and a new turbo inlet pipe. There's also a new custom exhaust.
The result is an output of 350 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque.
A set of 350-millimeter performance brakes will keep the driving from getting too hairy.
There's a crazy vinyl wrap that lets you know this isn't your average Atlas.
There's also a set of rock lights under the Atlas for nighttime crawling.
APR added Toyo Open Country off-road tires wrapped around APR's own forged wheel design.
The Atlas rides 1.5 inches higher than normal thanks to a custom lift kit and new rear trailing arms.
This might be a one-off, but APR is now considering releasing a line of performance parts for the Atlas.