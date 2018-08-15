APR turned this VW Atlas into a beast of an SUV

  • APR Modified VW Atlas
APR on Wednesday unveiled its modified Volkswagen Atlas SUV.

APR is a company known for its VW Group tuning capabilities.     

It added a Volkswagen Golf R turbocharger, an APR ECU upgrade, a carbon fiber intake and a new turbo inlet pipe. There's also a new custom exhaust.

The result is an output of 350 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque.

A set of 350-millimeter performance brakes will keep the driving from getting too hairy.    

There's a crazy vinyl wrap that lets you know this isn't your average Atlas.

There's also a set of rock lights under the Atlas for nighttime crawling.    

APR added Toyo Open Country off-road tires wrapped around APR's own forged wheel design.     

The Atlas rides 1.5 inches higher than normal thanks to a custom lift kit and new rear trailing arms.     

This might be a one-off, but APR is now considering releasing a line of performance parts for the Atlas.

