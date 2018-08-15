APR's modified VW Atlas is a 350-hp mud machine

Enlarge Image APR

APR is a company known for its VW Group tuning capabilities. But its latest custom creation didn't rely on one of VW's models known for its performance prowess.

APR on Wednesday unveiled its modified Volkswagen Atlas SUV. While it's an unlikely candidate for modification, the result is outstanding. It looks beefy, and it has the power to back up all that visual flash.

The tuning company started with a 2.0-liter Atlas, which puts out 235 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. It added a Volkswagen Golf R turbocharger, an APR ECU upgrade, a carbon fiber intake and a new turbo inlet pipe. It also replaced the stock exhaust with a custom fabrication, from the catalytic converters back, including a turbo muffler delete. The result is an output of 350 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. Yowza. A set of 350-millimeter performance brakes will keep the driving from getting too hairy.

But the Atlas has to look the part, too, and APR didn't scrimp on the aesthetics. In addition to the wild vinyl wrap that adorns the sheet metal, APR added Toyo Open Country off-road tires wrapped around APR's own forged wheel design. The Atlas rides 1.5 inches higher than normal thanks to a custom lift kit and new rear trailing arms. There's also a set of rock lights under the Atlas for nighttime crawling.

Sadly, this is just a one-off, so you won't be able to drive to APR's office with a fistful of cash and demand a 350-horsepower Atlas of your own. The concept, however, proved fruitful enough to where APR is now considering releasing a line of performance parts for the Atlas. Considering Americans' love of performance SUVs, I don't think that would be a bad idea at all.