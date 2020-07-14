Airstream Basecamp 20 and 20x gain a little size and a lot of comfort

The Basecamp is still a rugged little adventure trailer, though. Just one that's easier to live with.

Airstream

Airstream Basecamp 20 and 20x

The new Airstream 20 and 20x models add a little size to the classic Basecamp model.

Airstream

And in exchange they offer a lot more usability for families. 

Airstream

In addition to another seating and sleeping area, the 20 and 20x add plenty of convenience features,

Airstream

Among them are a dedicated outdoor shower, increased storage and optional solar power system.

Airstream

There's also an optional microwave and air conditioning.

Airstream

The exterior of the Basecamp is still aluminum, though the 20x gets a protective stainless steel panel at the front to ward off dents.

Airstream

We're big fans of the rugged interior fittings like the partially transparent storage doors, the snowshoe-like shelving units and more.

Airstream

The Basecamp 20 starts at $45,900, and the 20x starts at 48,900.

Airstream

Dealers are accepting orders now, and should receive inventory beginning this Summer.

Airstream

The original Basecamp is still available as the Basecamp 16.

