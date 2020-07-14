Airstream Basecamp 20 and 20x gain a little size and a lot of comfort

The Basecamp is still a rugged little adventure trailer, though. Just one that's easier to live with.
The new Airstream 20 and 20x models add a little size to the classic Basecamp model.
And in exchange they offer a lot more usability for families.
In addition to another seating and sleeping area, the 20 and 20x add plenty of convenience features,
Among them are a dedicated outdoor shower, increased storage and optional solar power system.
There's also an optional microwave and air conditioning.
The exterior of the Basecamp is still aluminum, though the 20x gets a protective stainless steel panel at the front to ward off dents.
We're big fans of the rugged interior fittings like the partially transparent storage doors, the snowshoe-like shelving units and more.
The Basecamp 20 starts at $45,900, and the 20x starts at 48,900.
Dealers are accepting orders now, and should receive inventory beginning this Summer.
The original Basecamp is still available as the Basecamp 16.
