Acura RDX PMC Edition rocks its Thermal Orange hue

It'll be hand-built just like the other PMC Editions from Acura.
The Acura RDX PMC Edition is here and joins the previous MDX and TLX PMC Editions.
Unlike the MDX and TLX Editions, this one wears Thermal Orange Pearl, another color borrowed from the NSX supercar.
It looks pretty good here, honestly.
The RDX PMC Edition will be hand-assembled at Acura's Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio alongside the NSX.
Aside from the nifty paint job and the fact it's hand-built, it rocks some other goods.
The RDX PMC Edition is the only way you can get the A-Spec appearance package and all the tech found in the Advance Package.
The Advance Package adds goods like a head-up display, heated and ventilated seats and more.
The big wheels look lovely, too.
Acura will build 360 of these SUVs.
