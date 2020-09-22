Acura RDX PMC Edition rocks its Thermal Orange hue

It'll be hand-built just like the other PMC Editions from Acura.

Acura RDX PMC Edition
1 of 13
The Acura RDX PMC Edition is here and joins the previous MDX and TLX PMC Editions.

Acura RDX PMC Edition
2 of 13
Unlike the MDX and TLX Editions, this one wears Thermal Orange Pearl, another color borrowed from the NSX supercar.

Acura RDX PMC Edition
3 of 13
It looks pretty good here, honestly.

Acura RDX PMC Edition
4 of 13
The RDX PMC Edition will be hand-assembled at Acura's Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio alongside the NSX.

Acura RDX PMC Edition
5 of 13
Aside from the nifty paint job and the fact it's hand-built, it rocks some other goods.

Acura RDX PMC Edition
6 of 13
The RDX PMC Edition is the only way you can get the A-Spec appearance package and all the tech found in the Advance Package.

Acura RDX PMC Edition
7 of 13
The Advance Package adds goods like a head-up display, heated and ventilated seats and more.

Acura RDX PMC Edition
8 of 13
The big wheels look lovely, too.

Acura RDX PMC Edition
9 of 13
Acura will build 360 of these SUVs.

Acura RDX PMC Edition
10 of 13
Keep scrolling to see more of the RDX PMC Edition!

Acura RDX PMC Edition
11 of 13
Acura RDX PMC Edition
12 of 13
Acura RDX PMC Edition
13 of 13
