Acura RDX PMC bows with brilliant shade of orange just in time for fall

Acura isn't finished with its limited-edition PMC cars. Meet the latest addition the Japanese luxury division revealed Tuesday: the Acura RDX PMC Edition. You'll notice this is not like the TLX or MDX PMC Editions because, well, it's not red.

Acura ditched the Valencia Red Pearl and swapped in another special hue: Thermal Orange Pearl. Both the red and orange are typically reserved for the Acura NSX because the paint technologies and the processes behind spraying the car are mighty intricate. But that's what the TLX, MDX and now RDX PMC Editions are all about. Acura hand-assembles each PMC Edition alongside the NSX, and the RDX PMC Edition will be no different.

Hand assembly from the guys and gals at the Acura Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio and the special orange paint aren't all that makes the RDX PMC Edition special. Like the TLX and MDX versions that came before it, the RDX PMC Edition receives the A-Spec appearance package and the Advance Package, which adds adaptive dampers, a head-up display, heated and ventilated front seats, an ELS 3D Audio system and much more. The kicker is there's no way to order a regular RDX with the A-Spec and Advance Packages together. The PMC Edition is the only possibility if you must have both. The brand's Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive system is also standard for the hand-built RDX.

Acura didn't share prices, but if the MDX PMC Edition is our point of comparison, the RDX PMC shouldn't cost much more than if buyers were able to select the A-Spec and Advance packages on a regular RDX. That would make for a $49,500 RDX. Expect the hand-built model to land somewhere just north of $50,000 before a destination charge.