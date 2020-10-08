Acura's next-generation MDX gets a major interior upgrade

The new MDX will be revealed in prototype form on Oct. 14.

Acura MDX interior
Acura

Here's our first look at the new Acura MDX's interior.

Acura MDX interior
Acura

The MDX will have a digital gauge cluster.

Acura MDX interior
Acura

The overall design is similar to that of the TLX sedan.

Acura MDX interior
Acura

The MDX will be available with a 25-speaker ELS sound system.

Acura MDX interior
Acura

There's French stitching on the steering wheel.

Acura MDX interior
Acura

