The new MDX will be revealed in prototype form on Oct. 14.
Here's our first look at the new Acura MDX's interior.
The MDX will have a digital gauge cluster.
The overall design is similar to that of the TLX sedan.
The MDX will be available with a 25-speaker ELS sound system.
There's French stitching on the steering wheel.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: Acura's next-generation MDX gets a major interior upgrade
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.