Acura MDX interior teasers reveal digital gauge cluster, massaging seats and more

Acura released a bunch of new MDX teasers on Thursday, this time showing its next-generation SUV's interior. We got our first glimpse at the new MDX last week, in a very rad teaser that looks like it's straight out of an '80s video game. We're glad Acura is continuing that neon-esque theme with these new photos.

The new MDX will be revealed in prototype form on Wednesday, Oct. 14, but despite this not-quite-finished status, it should give us a pretty good idea of what to expect from Acura's next-generation three-row SUV. For now, the company confirms the prototype will have open-pore wood, hand-wrapped leather with French stitching and quilted, massaging front seats.

On the technology front, the MDX looks to be chock full of the good stuff, with a high-definition infotainment display, 25-speaker ELS premium audio system, LED ambient lighting and a fully digital gauge cluster. It's unclear if Acura's infotainment technology will be any different than what's found in the new TLX sedan, though the center screen looks a little bigger here in the MDX.

Overall, even in these teasers, we like what we see. The two-tone steering wheel is something you don't commonly find outside of superpremium cars, and the stitching on the seats looks fantastic. The general cockpit design reminds us a lot of the TLX, which isn't necessarily a bad thing, even if the center stack is kind of busy and still has that huge Dynamic Mode knob right in the middle.

We'll have the full scoop on the Acura MDX when it officially debuts next week, so check back then for more.