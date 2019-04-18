Acura MDX PMC Edition is a hand-assembled SUV in brilliant red paint

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
In addition to the NSX and TLX PMC hanging out on stage in New York, there's a similarly painted MDX.
That is the MDX PMC, which will become the second PMC vehicle to be manufactured in Marysville.
Acura didn't yet say how many would be built, but it's likely to be near the TLX PMC's 360-vehicle run.
The process is likely similar to how the TLX PMC is made.
Acura starts with a body-in-white of a TLX A-Spec with all-wheel drive, but it's whisked off the production line at that point.
From there, PMC's technicians hand-assemble the vehicle, including major components like the drivetrain and electrics.
The cars are put through the same battery of tests as the NSX, and the TLX PMC also receives the NSX's deep-as-the-ocean red paint job.
There's also a set of unique wheels, a body-colored grille surround and dark chrome exhaust tips, in addition to a complement of options that can't usually be ordered together.
It's unclear if the MDX PMC will sport all the same kit as the TLX PMC, but there's one thing we do know -- it won't be cheap.
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the MDX PMC Edition.