Acura MDX PMC Edition is a hand-assembled SUV in brilliant red paint

  • Acura MDX PMC Edition
  • Acura MDX PMC Edition
  • Acura MDX PMC Edition
  • Acura MDX PMC Edition
  • Acura MDX PMC Edition
  • Acura MDX PMC Edition
  • Acura MDX PMC Edition
  • Acura MDX PMC Edition
  • Acura MDX PMC Edition
  • Acura MDX PMC Edition
  • Acura MDX PMC Edition
  • Acura MDX PMC Edition
  • Acura MDX PMC Edition
  • Acura MDX PMC Edition
  • Acura MDX PMC Edition
  • Acura MDX PMC Edition
  • Acura MDX PMC Edition
  • Acura MDX PMC Edition
  • Acura MDX PMC Edition

In addition to the NSX and TLX PMC hanging out on stage in New York, there's a similarly painted MDX.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
1
of 19

That is the MDX PMC, which will become the second PMC vehicle to be manufactured in Marysville.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
2
of 19

Acura didn't yet say how many would be built, but it's likely to be near the TLX PMC's 360-vehicle run.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
3
of 19

The process is likely similar to how the TLX PMC is made.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
4
of 19

Acura starts with a body-in-white of a TLX A-Spec with all-wheel drive, but it's whisked off the production line at that point.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
5
of 19

From there, PMC's technicians hand-assemble the vehicle, including major components like the drivetrain and electrics.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
6
of 19

The cars are put through the same battery of tests as the NSX, and the TLX PMC also receives the NSX's deep-as-the-ocean red paint job.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
7
of 19

There's also a set of unique wheels, a body-colored grille surround and dark chrome exhaust tips, in addition to a complement of options that can't usually be ordered together.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
8
of 19

It's unclear if the MDX PMC will sport all the same kit as the TLX PMC, but there's one thing we do know -- it won't be cheap.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
9
of 19

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the MDX PMC Edition.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
10
of 19

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
11
of 19

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
12
of 19

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
13
of 19

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
14
of 19

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
15
of 19

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
16
of 19

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
17
of 19

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
18
of 19

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
19
of 19
Now Reading

Acura MDX PMC Edition is a hand-assembled SUV in brilliant red paint

Up Next

The 2020 Toyota Highlander gets a new platform, new tech and new drivetrains

Latest Stories

Avengers: Endgame ad brings out Audi E-Tron to help Captain Marvel

Avengers: Endgame ad brings out Audi E-Tron to help Captain Marvel

by
Aston Martin DBS 59 makes the Superleggera even more desirable somehow

Aston Martin DBS 59 makes the Superleggera even more desirable somehow

by
Roadshow's favorite 2019 New York Auto Show debuts

Roadshow's favorite 2019 New York Auto Show debuts

by
New Toyota Highlander debuts in New York with better looks, efficiency

New Toyota Highlander debuts in New York with better looks, efficiency

by
Optional headlights deliver IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus to 2019 BMW X5

Optional headlights deliver IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus to 2019 BMW X5

by