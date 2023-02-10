2024 Toyota Grand Highlander: Super Size Me

Toyota debuted an even larger version of its three-row Highlander SUV at the Chicago Auto Show this week.
The 2024 Grand Highlander is longer and wider, making room for an "adult-sized" third row and more space for cargo.
The styling still reads "Highlander," but there's a lot of RAV4 DNA in its more angular edges.
The SUV will be offered with a trio of turbocharged and hybrid powertrains.
At its most potent, the Hybrid Max model boasts a 5,000-pound towing capability and 400 pound-feet of torque.
Toyota says that the Grand Highlander can swallow seven carry-on sized suitcases behind its third row.
Third-row passengers enjoy around 6 additional inches of legroom over the standard Highlander.
Or keep scrolling for more photos.