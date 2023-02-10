X
Super Bowl: How to WatchBest Super Bowl AdsRihanna's Halftime ShowPlayStation VR 2 UnboxedBing and AIChatGPT and DatingBest and Worst Onscreen CouplesNetflix Password-Sharing Crackdown

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander: Super Size Me

The new Grand Highlander is a larger midsize SUV with more room for third-row passengers.

antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
See full bio
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
1 of 28 Toyota

Toyota debuted an even larger version of its three-row Highlander SUV at the Chicago Auto Show this week.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
2 of 28 Toyota

The 2024 Grand Highlander is longer and wider, making room for an "adult-sized" third row and more space for cargo.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
3 of 28 Toyota

The styling still reads "Highlander," but there's a lot of RAV4 DNA in its more angular edges.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
4 of 28 Toyota

The SUV will be offered with a trio of turbocharged and hybrid powertrains.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
5 of 28 Toyota

At its most potent, the Hybrid Max model boasts a 5,000-pound towing capability and 400 pound-feet of torque.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
6 of 28 Toyota

Toyota says that the Grand Highlander can swallow seven carry-on sized suitcases behind its third row.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
7 of 28 Toyota

Third-row passengers enjoy around 6 additional inches of legroom over the standard Highlander.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
8 of 28 Toyota

Check out our first look at the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander for more details.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
9 of 28 Toyota

Or keep scrolling for more photos.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
10 of 28 Toyota
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
11 of 28 Toyota
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
12 of 28 Toyota
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
13 of 28 Toyota
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
14 of 28 Toyota
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
15 of 28 Toyota
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
16 of 28 Toyota
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
17 of 28 Toyota
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
18 of 28 Toyota
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
19 of 28 Toyota
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
20 of 28 Toyota
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
21 of 28 Toyota
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
22 of 28 Toyota
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
23 of 28 Toyota
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
24 of 28 Toyota
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
25 of 28 Toyota
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
26 of 28 Toyota
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
27 of 28 Toyota
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
28 of 28 Toyota

More Galleries

See Samsung's Galaxy S23 Lineup
Samsung Galaxy S23

See Samsung's Galaxy S23 Lineup

10 Photos
2024 Subaru Crosstrek Debuts at Chicago Auto Show
2024 Subaru Crosstrek

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Debuts at Chicago Auto Show

16 Photos
2023 Honda Accord Debuts New Look, Hybrid Updates
2023 Honda Accord Hybrid

2023 Honda Accord Debuts New Look, Hybrid Updates

69 Photos
Huge Historic Locomotives and More at the Western Pacific Railroad Museum
western-pacific-railroad-museum-1-of-49

Huge Historic Locomotives and More at the Western Pacific Railroad Museum

47 Photos
Meet the 2024 VW Atlas SUV and Cross Sport
2024 Volkswagen Atlas SUV and Cross Sport

Meet the 2024 VW Atlas SUV and Cross Sport

48 Photos
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander: Super Size Me
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander: Super Size Me

28 Photos
2023's Best TV and Streaming Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More
mandalorian-3-social.png

2023's Best TV and Streaming Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

62 Photos