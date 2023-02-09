X
Netflix Password-Sharing CrackdownHow to Try New BingMy Viral LeBron TweetNational Pizza Day Deals'Toy Story 5,' 'Frozen 3' ComingBest Super Bowl AdsSuper Bowl: How to WatchFabuloso Recall

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Debuts at Chicago Auto Show

The small SUV boasts a new, more aggressive look and an updated interior featuring Subaru's 11-inch vertical display.

antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
See full bio
2024 Subaru Crosstrek
1 of 16 Subaru

Subaru's Crosstrek enters its third generation at the Chicago Auto Show this week.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek
2 of 16 Subaru

The new 2024 model has a new fascia and a slightly longer wheelbase, but basically sticks closely to its established formula.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek
3 of 16 Subaru

The biggest changes can be found on the inside, where the cabin has been overhauled..

2024 Subaru Crosstrek
4 of 16 Subaru

Improved cabin materials should help reduce road noise.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek
5 of 16 Subaru

Dual 7-inch screens are standard, but most trim levels now feature an optional 11.6-inch vertical display.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek
6 of 16 Subaru

The hatch is slightly larger and features a lower lift-over height for easier loading.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek
7 of 16 Subaru

However, the new Crosstrek is marginally smaller than the previous generation, costing it about a cubic foot of total interior volume and a bit of legroom.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek
8 of 16 Subaru

Check out our first look at the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek for more details.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek
9 of 16 Subaru
2024 Subaru Crosstrek
10 of 16 Subaru
2024 Subaru Crosstrek
11 of 16 Subaru
2024 Subaru Crosstrek
12 of 16 Subaru
2024 Subaru Crosstrek
13 of 16 Subaru
2024 Subaru Crosstrek
14 of 16 Subaru
2024 Subaru Crosstrek
15 of 16 Subaru
2024 Subaru Crosstrek
16 of 16 Subaru

More Galleries

2023 Honda Accord Debuts New Look, Hybrid Updates
2023 Honda Accord Hybrid

2023 Honda Accord Debuts New Look, Hybrid Updates

69 Photos
Huge Historic Locomotives and More at the Western Pacific Railroad Museum
western-pacific-railroad-museum-1-of-49

Huge Historic Locomotives and More at the Western Pacific Railroad Museum

47 Photos
2023's Best TV and Streaming Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More
mandalorian-3-social.png

2023's Best TV and Streaming Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

62 Photos
See the Galaxy S23 Ultra's Camera in Action
A photo of my cat Buddy taken on the Galaxy S23 Ultra in a very dark room.

See the Galaxy S23 Ultra's Camera in Action

14 Photos
OnePlus 11 Flaunts Its Curving Glass and Metal Body
Image showing a OnePlus phone

OnePlus 11 Flaunts Its Curving Glass and Metal Body

31 Photos
Galaxy S23 Ultra: Take a Closer Look at Samsung's Giant New Phone
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23 Ultra: Take a Closer Look at Samsung's Giant New Phone

10 Photos
Harry Potter NYC in photos: A slice of Hogwarts tucked away in Manhattan
hp-nyc-store

Harry Potter NYC in photos: A slice of Hogwarts tucked away in Manhattan

24 Photos