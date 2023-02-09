2024 Subaru Crosstrek Debuts at Chicago Auto Show

Subaru's Crosstrek enters its third generation at the Chicago Auto Show this week.
The new 2024 model has a new fascia and a slightly longer wheelbase, but basically sticks closely to its established formula.
The biggest changes can be found on the inside, where the cabin has been overhauled..
Improved cabin materials should help reduce road noise.
Dual 7-inch screens are standard, but most trim levels now feature an optional 11.6-inch vertical display.
The hatch is slightly larger and features a lower lift-over height for easier loading.
However, the new Crosstrek is marginally smaller than the previous generation, costing it about a cubic foot of total interior volume and a bit of legroom.