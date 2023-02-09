Subaru's Crosstrek small SUV is one of its most popular models with its blend of compact, tall wagon style and light off-road capabilities. This week, at the Chicago Auto Show, the Crosstrek enters its third generation with an updated look -- inside and out -- along with performance improvements and big screen tech for the 2024 model year.

The new exterior design features more pronounced fender flares and more aggressive body cladding. Visually, the biggest difference is the bolder front fascia with its enlarged grille and pinched headlamps. Break out the measuring tape, however, and you'll also note that the Crosstrek's wheelbase has increased ever so slightly to 105.1 inches from 104.9. Despite this, the SUV's overall footprint is nearly identical to the previous generation. (It's actually 0.1-inch shorter and narrower, if we're splitting hairs.)

The new look hides aerodynamic improvements first showcased on Subaru's WRX sedan, such as the air outlets behind the front wheel arches that reduce drag, while keeping the Crosstrek's 8.7-inch ground clearance intact. Interior volume has been reshuffled a bit, sacrificing about half a cubic foot of overall space overall and a half-inch of legroom. At least the 54.7 cubic feet of cargo space (with the second row folded) is more accessible via a wider 41.0-inch rear hatch with a lower lift-over height.

Behind the scenes, the Crosstrek's chassis is said to be 10% stiffer than last year's, thanks in part to the use of more than three times the structural seam adhesive. This allows the suspension to work more efficiently, hopefully improving comfort and performance over the second generation's already nicely balanced ride. The new Crosstrek also inherits the WRX's dual-pinion electric power steering rack.

The Crosstrek will be offered with two engine options to fill the space behind that perhaps too-bold grille. Base and Premium models are powered by Subie's 2.0-liter Boxer four-cylinder making 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque. Sport and Limited trims step up to 2.4 liters of displacement, 182 hp and 178 lb.-ft. of torque. Either way, the automaker's Lineartronic CVT is standard equipment with paddle shifters for all but the Base model. Of course, Subaru's hallmark Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive is also standard across the board, with revisions for the 2024 model year promising improved on and off-road performance.

Subaru claims the Crosstrek's updated cabin is quieter and features more premium materials. The dashboard is home to either a dual 7-inch infotainment suite with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for the Base model or, new for this generation, Subaru's Starlink navigation system with its large 11.6-inch vertical display. The big screen comes with an upgrade to wireless CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, maps by TomTom, What3words integration and SiriusXM Travel Link.

Enlarge Image Subaru

Subaru's EyeSight driver aid suite is standard equipment for all Crosstrek trims, now featuring improved cameras with a wider field of view, updated software and tighter integration with the Subaru's braking system. A new automatic emergency steering assist feature joins the 2024 Crosstrek's bag of tricks as part of an optional upgrade package that includes blind-spot monitoring, lane-change assist and rear cross traffic alert.

The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek looks like a modest evolution that doesn't stray too far from its successful formula. Pricing also hasn't changed much either, at least not for the lower trim levels. The starting price of $26,290 including the $1,295 destination charges is unchanged from last year's Base model with the Lineartronic CVT. (The cheapest six-speed manual option is nowhere to be found.) The $27,440 Premium model steps up to the big screen infotainment and is $100 more than last year. The Sport ($30,290) and Limited($32,190 models are also $1,000 to $1,300 more expensive.

Subaru has not yet announced an update to the Crosstrek Hybrid.