2024 Kia Seltos Sharpens Up Its Looks

Kia last week rolled out the refreshed 2024 Seltos at the Los Angeles Auto Show.
The front grille is larger, and the grille can be equipped with something Kia calls the Star Map, which extends the front lighting across the grille.
The front bumper looks a little beefier, and there are a few new colors and wheel choices on offer, as well.
The rear end gets a much larger makeover, with sharp new taillights that connect with a light bar spanning the width of the tailgate.
The Seltos continues to be available with two powertrains.
The base 2.0-liter inline-4 makes 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque, and it mates to a continuously variable transmission.
A 1.6-liter turbocharged I4 is also available, and it picks up an extra 20 hp for the 2024 model, now coming in at 195 hp.
Front- and all-wheel drive are both available.
The 2024 Kia Seltos arrives in the first half of 2023, and pricing should be announced closer to its on-sale date.
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2024 Kia Seltos.