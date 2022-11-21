X
2024 Kia Seltos Sharpens Up Its Looks

The refreshed Seltos offers a new trim, more power for its turbocharged inline-4 and some new cabin tech.

Andrew Krok
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

Andrew Krok

See full bio
2024 Kia Seltos
1 of 19 Kia

Kia last week rolled out the refreshed 2024 Seltos at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

2024 Kia Seltos
2 of 19 Kia

The front grille is larger, and the grille can be equipped with something Kia calls the Star Map, which extends the front lighting across the grille.

2024 Kia Seltos
3 of 19 Kia

The front bumper looks a little beefier, and there are a few new colors and wheel choices on offer, as well.

2024 Kia Seltos
4 of 19 Kia

The rear end gets a much larger makeover, with sharp new taillights that connect with a light bar spanning the width of the tailgate.

2024 Kia Seltos
5 of 19 Kia

The Seltos continues to be available with two powertrains.

2024 Kia Seltos
6 of 19 Kia

The base 2.0-liter inline-4 makes 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque, and it mates to a continuously variable transmission.

2024 Kia Seltos
7 of 19 Kia

A 1.6-liter turbocharged I4 is also available, and it picks up an extra 20 hp for the 2024 model, now coming in at 195 hp.

2024 Kia Seltos
8 of 19 Kia

Front- and all-wheel drive are both available.

2024 Kia Seltos
9 of 19 Kia

The 2024 Kia Seltos arrives in the first half of 2023, and pricing should be announced closer to its on-sale date.

2024 Kia Seltos
10 of 19 Kia

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2024 Kia Seltos.

2024 Kia Seltos
11 of 19 Kia
2024 Kia Seltos
12 of 19 Kia
2024 Kia Seltos
13 of 19 Kia
2024 Kia Seltos
14 of 19 Kia
2024 Kia Seltos
15 of 19 Kia
2024 Kia Seltos
16 of 19 Kia
2024 Kia Seltos
17 of 19 Kia
2024 Kia Seltos
18 of 19 Kia
2024 Kia Seltos
19 of 19 Kia

