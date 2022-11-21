2024 Kia Seltos Refresh Brings More Power, More Tech

The Kia Seltos is a value-packed subcompact SUV that we're quite fond of. But there's always room for improvement, and a mid-cycle update for the 2024 model year gives buyers a little more of everything.

Kia last week rolled out the refreshed 2024 Seltos at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Since refreshes generally don't upend the formula, the new Seltos doesn't look too different from its predecessor. The front grille is larger, and the grille can be equipped with something Kia calls the Star Map, which extends the front lighting across the grille. The front bumper looks a little beefier, and there are a few new colors and wheel choices on offer, as well. The rear end gets a much larger makeover, with sharp new taillights that connect with a light bar spanning the width of the tailgate.

The interior doesn't change much, save for some new dashboard trim that adds some horizontal elements. The bigger news in here comes from the tech. The 2024 Seltos picks up an optional pair of displays that combines in a single panoramic panel, combining the 10.3-inch digital gauge display and 10.3-inch infotainment screen. The new Seltos also offers four USB ports, two in each row, in addition to an optional power liftgate and ventilated front seats.

There's plenty more tech where that came from, too. The 2024 Kia Seltos also adds Digital Key 2 Touch, which lets owners use their iPhone, Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy device to lock, unlock and drive the vehicle. Over-the-air updates will keep the car's software and maps up to date, as well. The Seltos is also loaded with active and passive driver aids, including automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, speed-limit-sign recognition and lane-departure warning.

The Seltos continues to be available with two powertrains. The base 2.0-liter inline-4 makes 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque, and it mates to a continuously variable transmission. A 1.6-liter turbocharged I4 is also available, and it picks up an extra 20 hp for the 2024 model, now coming in at 195 hp. That engine mates to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Front- and all-wheel drive are both available.

Finally, there's a new trim level on offer, as well. Like a few other models in Kia's lineup, the 2024 Seltos picks up the X-Line trim, which offers a bit more visual ruggedness. This trim adds a unique grille, special 18-inch alloy wheels, a roof rack, gloss-black door trim and X-Line badging. No matter what trim you're after, though, the 2024 Kia Seltos arrives in the first half of 2023, and pricing should be announced closer to its on-sale date.