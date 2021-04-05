2024 GMC Hummer SUV is unmistakable inside and out

  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV

This is the new Hummer SUV.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
1
of 91

This all-electric SUV's interior is super boxy. Practically everything is a square or rectangle.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
2
of 91

The central display screen is big and looks crisp.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
3
of 91

This vehicle's rugged styling is unmistakable. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
4
of 91

The 20-module battery pack is mounted beneath the floor and serves as part of the vehicle's structure. It should provide a driving range of more than 300 miles.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
5
of 91

Do you see the subtle H integrated in the headlamp?

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
6
of 91

Even the air vents are squared off.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
7
of 91

Unlike the Hummer truck, this SUV features a rear swing gate to which is mounted a full-size spare tire.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
8
of 91

In case you forgot this is an EV, there are badges aplenty.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
9
of 91

For more photos of the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV, keep clicking through this gallery.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
10
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
11
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
12
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
13
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
14
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
15
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
16
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
17
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
18
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
19
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
20
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
21
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
22
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
23
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
24
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
25
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
26
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
27
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
28
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
29
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
30
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
31
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
32
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
33
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
34
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
35
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
36
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
37
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
38
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
39
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
40
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
41
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
42
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
43
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
44
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
45
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
46
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
47
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
48
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
49
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
50
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
51
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
52
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
53
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
54
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
55
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
56
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
57
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/Roadshow
58
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
59
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
60
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
61
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
62
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
63
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
64
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
65
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
66
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
67
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
68
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
69
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
70
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
71
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
72
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
73
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
74
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
75
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
76
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
77
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
78
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
79
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
80
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
81
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
82
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
83
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
84
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
85
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
86
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
87
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
88
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
89
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
90
of 91
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
91
of 91
Now Reading

2024 GMC Hummer SUV is unmistakable inside and out

Up Next

GMC Hummer EV is a 1,000-hp super truck that moves laterally like a crab
2021 Nissan Murano grabs a Top Safety Pick Plus award in latest testing

2021 Nissan Murano grabs a Top Safety Pick Plus award in latest testing

by
2024 GMC Hummer electric SUV: Here's how it compares to the H1 Alpha 'Humvee'

2024 GMC Hummer electric SUV: Here's how it compares to the H1 Alpha 'Humvee'

by
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander: The best Mitsu you can buy

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander: The best Mitsu you can buy

6:56
The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 has Bullitt power and Shelby smarts

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 has Bullitt power and Shelby smarts

by
Mercedes snags a European trademark for EQG

Mercedes snags a European trademark for EQG

by