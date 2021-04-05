2024 GMC Hummer SUV is unmistakable inside and out

This is the new Hummer SUV.
This all-electric SUV's interior is super boxy. Practically everything is a square or rectangle.
The central display screen is big and looks crisp.
This vehicle's rugged styling is unmistakable.
The 20-module battery pack is mounted beneath the floor and serves as part of the vehicle's structure. It should provide a driving range of more than 300 miles.
Do you see the subtle H integrated in the headlamp?
Even the air vents are squared off.
Unlike the Hummer truck, this SUV features a rear swing gate to which is mounted a full-size spare tire.
In case you forgot this is an EV, there are badges aplenty.
