2024 Chevy Equinox EV: A hot little all-electric SUV

Not only does this redesigned utility vehicle look great, it will be affordable, too. GM estimates it will start around $30,000.
GM just teased the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV and it's a real looker.
The Equinox EV is expected to go on sale in fall 2023.
Expect this vehicle to start at around $30,000.
This vehicle is just another step on GM's road to an all-electric future.
This all-electric SUV looks great from all angles, even the rear.
How 'bout that interior?
Expect plenty of tech inside the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV.