2024 Chevy Equinox EV: A hot little all-electric SUV

Not only does this redesigned utility vehicle look great, it will be affordable, too. GM estimates it will start around $30,000.

craig-cole-hs
Craig Cole
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV
1 of 7 Chevy

GM just teased the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV and it's a real looker.

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV
2 of 7 Chevy

The Equinox EV is expected to go on sale in fall 2023.  

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV
3 of 7 Chevy

Expect this vehicle to start at around $30,000.

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV
4 of 7 Chevy

This vehicle is just another step on GM's road to an all-electric future.  

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV
5 of 7 Chevy

This all-electric SUV looks great from all angles, even the rear.

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV
6 of 7 Chevy

How 'bout that interior?

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV
7 of 7 Chevy

Expect plenty of tech inside the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV.

