Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

GM announces Chevy Equinox EV, Blazer EV at CES 2022

The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV was the star at GM's CES 2022 conference, but two more electric SUVs are on the way. And they're coming soon.

2022 Chevy Bolt EUVEnlarge Image

More electric SUVs are on the way.

 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Add two more electric cars to the growing number of EVs General Motors plans to put on sale in the US. On Wednesday during GM's CES 2022 conference, CEO Mary Barra revealed that a Chevy Equinox EV and Blazer EV are in the pipeline -- and they're coming quickly.

Barra said the compact and midsize SUVs are growing segments in the US, so naturally, GM wants to place EVs in those segments. The Equinox EV will also boast a starting price of around $30,000, the automaker promised. If you think that's slim information on the Equinox EV, GM said even less about the Blazer EV. Really, it just confirmed it's coming and didn't give any price estimates. Both SUVs will hit dealers in 2023. That much GM was willing to share.

We should learn a whole lot more about both of these new electric SUVs in the months to come. And with the announcement of these two vehicles, we now know of ten electric cars GM has on the horizon. They include the Chevy EVs, a GMC Sierra EV, the Hummer EVs and two Cadillac EVs.

2022 Chevy Bolt EUV is a rear legroom champ

See all photos