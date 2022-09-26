X
2024 Chevy Silverado HD Debuts New Look, New Towing Tech

The updated Silverado HD features a refreshed exterior design highlighted by new C-shaped LED light signatures that are inspired by the Silverado 1500.

Antuan Goodwin
Antuan Goodwin

2024 Chevy Silverado HD
Chevrolet's heavy-duty Silverado 2500HD and 3500HD will arrive next year with new trailering tech.

2024 Chevy Silverado HD
The HD pickups feature a new look that draws inspiration from the Silverado 1500's C-shaped light signatures.

2024 Chevy Silverado HD
The grille has been toned down. Gone is the big "CHEVROLET" stencil bar.

2024 Chevy Silverado HD
The pickup will be offered in regular, double and crew cab configurations with long and short bed options.

2024 Chevy Silverado HD
The Allison 10-speed automatic transmission is now standard for the diesel and gasoline engines, yielding big performance improvements for the latter.

2024 Chevy Silverado HD
Inside, the Silverado HD gets a makeover that is again inspired by the light-duty variant.

2024 Chevy Silverado HD
The available 13.4-inch infotainment features Google Assistant, Google Maps and the Google Play Store built in.

2024 Chevy Silverado HD
The big central screen is paired with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an available head-up display.

2024 Chevy Silverado HD
The 2024 Silverado HD will make its public debut at the Texas State Fair before going into production in early 2023.

2024 Chevy Silverado HD
Pricing and package specifics haven't been stated, but we expect to learn more closer to the start of production.

2024 Chevy Silverado HD
Check out our first look for more details about the two engine options and the improved towing capabilities or keeps swiping for more pics of the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD.

2024 Chevy Silverado HD
2024 Chevy Silverado HD
2024 Chevy Silverado HD
2024 Chevy Silverado HD
2024 Chevy Silverado HD
2024 Chevy Silverado HD
2024 Chevy Silverado HD
2024 Chevy Silverado HD
2024 Chevy Silverado HD
2024 Chevy Silverado HD
2024 Chevy Silverado HD
2024 Chevy Silverado HD
2024 Chevy Silverado HD
2024 Chevy Silverado HD
2024 Chevy Silverado HD
2024 Chevy Silverado HD
2024 Chevy Silverado HD
