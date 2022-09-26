Chevrolet this morning revealed the heavy-duty 2024 Silverado 2500HD and 3500HD with upgrades aimed at improving safety and convenience when pulling heavier trailers than ever before. Of course, that means more power, but also new driver aid features and adaptive cruise control that can be used while towing. Even more exciting is the updated interior that brings the big rig's cabin and Google-powered dashboard tech in line with the excellent Silverado 1500 that debuted earlier this year.

New look, new attitude

The updated Silverado HD features a refreshed exterior design highlighted by new C-shaped LED light signatures that are inspired by the Silverado 1500 vehicles, but reshaped to fit the much larger 2500HD and 3500HD grille. The massive "CHEVROLET" grille bar featured previously on certain trim levels is nowhere to be seen on the 2024 model; it's been replaced by more subtle debossed lettering on the hood scoop. Tow hooks are now standard, while upper trim levels add new dual-projector headlamps with animated lighting sequences as the driver approaches or departs the truck.

The 2024 Silverado HD will continue to be offered in Work Truck, Custom, LT, LTZ and High Country trim levels with regular, double or crew cab chassis and single or dual-rear-wheel configurations available for the 3500HD spec. A new High Country Midnight Edition matches the High Country trim's premium leather and wood interior with black chrome exterior trim, black badges and 20-inch high-gloss black painted wheels (or optional 22s in the same finish.)

Later in the model year, a sporty ZR2 grade will join the Silverado HD lineup for the first time ever. If it's anything like the 1500 ZR2, we can expect upgraded dampers, locking differentials, unique off-road bumpers and chunky tires, but that's all speculation until Chevy releases more details.

Around back, the Silverado HD's Durabed cargo box comes in standard or long bed configurations with up to 83.5 cubic feet of capacity for the bigger box. The pickup will also continue to be offered with familiar accessibility features like the CornerStep rear bumper, retractable BedSteps and the available six-position Multi-Flex tailgate.

Google built-in

The Silverado's cabin has also been overhauled, again to bring the heavy-duty truck in line with the light-duty Silverado 1500. That means better materials, fit and finish all around, a new dashboard and a redesigned center console that features an improved wireless phone charger area and side-by-side cupholders. Depending on the spec and trim, the HD can now accommodate up to 10 beverages. Neat.

More interesting, however, is the updated tech. The HD is now available with a large, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a massive, 13.4-inch central touchscreen with Google built in. That gives passengers access to Google Assistant voice command and smart device control, Google Maps for navigation and connected destination search and access to a curated version of the Google Play Store for audio and streaming apps. We tested this system recently in the Silverado 1500 and found it to be intuitive and packed with smart features.

The Silverado HD also features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity for drivers who'd rather power their drive with a smartphone or step outside of the Google ecosystem. An optional head-up display helps keep the driver's eyes on the road by projecting speed and other relevant information on the windshield.

950 pound-foot Duramax diesel

Two engines will be available for the 2024 Silverado HD, with the most potent being the 6.6-liter Duramax V8 turbo-diesel. It makes 470 horsepower and 975 pound-feet of torque -- 25 ponies and 65 lb-ft more than last year thanks to tweaks that yield more efficient combustion and improved low-speed performance during grade climbs and when towing. Mated to its standard 10-speed Allison automatic transmission with a 3.42:1 final drive, the diesel HD can be had in rear-wheel or four-wheel-drive configurations and can pull up to a 36,000 pound gooseneck trailer in its 3500HD Regular Cab 2WD Dual Rear Wheel configuration. (Step down to 32,000 pounds for a fifth-wheel trailer in that same setup or 20,000 for a conventional trailer.)

Meanwhile, the 6.6-liter gasoline V8 option makes 401 hp and 464 lb-ft of torque. This engine also comes standard with the same Allison 10-speed as the diesel in both 2WD and 4WD flavors -- though with a different 3.73:1 final drive -- which replaces the previous generation six-speed. More forward speeds allow for better engine-braking down grades, smoother, quicker shifts and more fine-tuned gear selection for power or efficiency. Chevy credits the new gearbox for the gas-powered HD's improved 26,000 pound max Gross Combined Weight Rating -- as well as improved towing and payload estimates -- up from last year's 24,000 pounds.

New trailering technologies

Four new trailering technologies are available to 2024 Silverado HD buyers, each aimed at improving convenience and safety. Adaptive cruise control is now available and can be used while trailering. It's not quite the Super Cruise 2.0 that you'll find on the Silverado 1500, but this hands-on system can still maintain a preset following distance on the highway while compensating for the increased drag and braking distances of an attached trailer. Chevy's Transparent Trailer camera tech has also been enhanced for this generation to work with gooseneck and fifth-wheel trailers. The Chevy HD can also be had with Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert -- extending blind spot monitoring to include the additional length of a trailer -- and GCW Alert that warns the driver when the weight of the attached trailer or payload exceeds the Silverado's Gross Combined Weight Rating.

Users will also have access to an in-dash trailering app that puts all of these features and more at their fingertips. Meanwhile, helpful low-tech aid comes in the form of a reworked, vehicle-specific Trailering Information Label that lists metrics and ratings, such as maximum tongue weight, payload and more, in one location.

Beyond trailering, the 2024 Silverado HD will host a modern suite of driver aid technologies, including standard forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, lane departure warning and a following distance indicator. The big pickup will also feature up to 14 unique camera views between its standard rear camera and optional rear camera mirror, surround view cameras and bed view camera options.

Production begins next year

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD is expected to begin production in the first half of 2023 with assembly taking place at GM's Flint, Michigan, and Oshawa, Ontario, plants. Pricing hasn't been announced -- we should learn more closer to the start of production -- but we expect the starting price won't stray too far from the $42,295 (including $1,795 destination) ballpark of the current model. Eager Silverado stans can get an early look at the HD pickup when it debuts at the State Fair of Texas on Sept. 29.