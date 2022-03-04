2023 Volvo XC40 Gets a New Face

Both the gas-powered and electric XC40 models have updated headlights.
Check out this refreshed Volvo XC40 Recharge.
The SUV's rear end isn't all that different.
But the headlights are totally new.
Both the gasoline-powered and electric versions get these styling tweaks.
The XC40 is one handsome SUV.
Inside, there are leather-free upholstery options.
The front fascia is superclean.
These changes are for the 2023 model year XC40.
The XC40 Recharge EV has a usable frunk.
