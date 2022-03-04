/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2023 Volvo XC40 Gets a New Face

Both the gas-powered and electric XC40 models have updated headlights.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
2023 Volvo XC40
1 of 19 Volvo

Check out this refreshed Volvo XC40 Recharge.

2023 Volvo XC40
2 of 19 Volvo

The SUV's rear end isn't all that different. 

2023 Volvo XC40
3 of 19 Volvo

But the headlights are totally new.

2023 Volvo XC40
4 of 19 Volvo

Both the gasoline-powered and electric versions get these styling tweaks.

2023 Volvo XC40
5 of 19 Volvo

The XC40 is one handsome SUV.

2023 Volvo XC40
6 of 19 Volvo

Inside, there are leather-free upholstery options.

2023 Volvo XC40
7 of 19 Volvo

The front fascia is superclean.

2023 Volvo XC40
8 of 19 Volvo

These changes are for the 2023 model year XC40.

2023 Volvo XC40
9 of 19 Volvo

The XC40 Recharge EV has a usable frunk.

2023 Volvo XC40
10 of 19 Volvo

Keep scrolling for more photos of the Volvo XC40 Recharge.

2023 Volvo XC40
11 of 19 Volvo
2023 Volvo XC40
12 of 19 Volvo
2023 Volvo XC40
13 of 19 Volvo
2023 Volvo XC40
14 of 19 Volvo
2023 Volvo XC40
15 of 19 Volvo
2023 Volvo XC40
16 of 19 Volvo
2023 Volvo XC40
17 of 19 Volvo
2023 Volvo XC40
18 of 19 Volvo
2023 Volvo XC40
19 of 19 Volvo

