Volvo Refreshes XC40, Adds Single-Motor C40 Recharge

Volvo's electric XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge SUVs are getting a couple of small updates, the automaker announced Friday. The 2023 XC40 Recharge wears a redesigned front fascia matching that of its sleeker sibling, while the C40 Recharge gets a new single-motor, front-wheel-drive variant, joining the dual-motor version we've already driven.

The XC40's design tweaks are minor, limited to just the front bumper and headlights. It's a good look, not that the XC40 was in any way unattractive before this refresh. New colors, wheels and leather-free upholstery options will also be available, and yes, these updates apply to the gas-powered 2023 XC40 models, too.

As for the C40, the new single-motor variant uses a 69-kilowatt-hour battery pack, rather than the 78-kWh unit found in the dual-motor C40. With power only going to the front wheels, Volvo estimates a driving range of about 270 miles on the optimistic European WLTP test cycle. The automaker also says the 68-kWh battery can go from a 10% state of charge to 80% in as little as 32 minutes.

Volvo's global announcement does not outright specify what countries will get the single-motor C40, and a US-based spokesperson said we should get more information this spring. Still, we have little reason to believe the less-powerful C40 Recharge will be offered on US soil. Expect it to arrive later this year.