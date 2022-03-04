Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Volvo Refreshes XC40, Adds Single-Motor C40 Recharge

Volvo's compact electric SUVs now look more alike.

Steven Ewing headshot
Steven Ewing
2023 Volvo XC40Enlarge Image

Oh, hey, new headlights.

 Volvo

Volvo's electric XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge SUVs are getting a couple of small updates, the automaker announced Friday. The 2023 XC40 Recharge wears a redesigned front fascia matching that of its sleeker sibling, while the C40 Recharge gets a new single-motor, front-wheel-drive variant, joining the dual-motor version we've already driven.

The XC40's design tweaks are minor, limited to just the front bumper and headlights. It's a good look, not that the XC40 was in any way unattractive before this refresh. New colors, wheels and leather-free upholstery options will also be available, and yes, these updates apply to the gas-powered 2023 XC40 models, too.

As for the C40, the new single-motor variant uses a 69-kilowatt-hour battery pack, rather than the 78-kWh unit found in the dual-motor C40. With power only going to the front wheels, Volvo estimates a driving range of about 270 miles on the optimistic European WLTP test cycle. The automaker also says the 68-kWh battery can go from a 10% state of charge to 80% in as little as 32 minutes.

Volvo's global announcement does not outright specify what countries will get the single-motor C40, and a US-based spokesperson said we should get more information this spring. Still, we have little reason to believe the less-powerful C40 Recharge will be offered on US soil. Expect it to arrive later this year.

2023 Volvo XC40 Gets a New Face

See all photos
Now playing: Watch this: Volvo's electric C40 Recharge has the shape to match...
3:06