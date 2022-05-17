X

2023 Toyota Tacoma Adds Some Chrome, if You Want

A new Chrome Package adds some shiny stuff, but a revised SX Package will take it all away if you prefer.

Andrew Krok
Andrew Krok

2023 Toyota Tacoma
Do you have a strong opinion on chrome? 

2023 Toyota Tacoma
Well, then you're about to have a strong opinion about one or both of the Tacoma's new options packages for the 2023 model year. 

2023 Toyota Tacoma
The SX Package was previously available on the base SR trim, but now it's available on SR5 trims with V6 engines, with either the Access Cab or Double Cab body configuration, in both 4x2 and 4x4 flavor.

2023 Toyota Tacoma
It's the equivalent of a "night" package, which removes the chrome and slaps black paint on the overfenders, wheels, badges and mirror caps.

2023 Toyota Tacoma
On the other side of the spectrum is the aptly named Chrome Package.

2023 Toyota Tacoma
18-inch polished alloy wheels bring the brightness, and there's more shiny stuff on the door handles, exhaust tip and tailgate insert.

2023 Toyota Tacoma
There's also a leather-wrapped shift knob inside.

2023 Toyota Tacoma
This package is a bit more limited in its application, available only on V6-powered SR5 trims in Double Cab configuration with a 5-foot bed

2023 Toyota Tacoma
Otherwise, America's favorite midsize pickup remains largely the same.

