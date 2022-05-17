2023 Toyota Tacoma Adds Some Chrome, if You Want

A new Chrome Package adds some shiny stuff, but a revised SX Package will take it all away if you prefer.
Do you have a strong opinion on chrome?
Well, then you're about to have a strong opinion about one or both of the Tacoma's new options packages for the 2023 model year.
The SX Package was previously available on the base SR trim, but now it's available on SR5 trims with V6 engines, with either the Access Cab or Double Cab body configuration, in both 4x2 and 4x4 flavor.
It's the equivalent of a "night" package, which removes the chrome and slaps black paint on the overfenders, wheels, badges and mirror caps.
On the other side of the spectrum is the aptly named Chrome Package.
18-inch polished alloy wheels bring the brightness, and there's more shiny stuff on the door handles, exhaust tip and tailgate insert.
There's also a leather-wrapped shift knob inside.
This package is a bit more limited in its application, available only on V6-powered SR5 trims in Double Cab configuration with a 5-foot bed
Otherwise, America's favorite midsize pickup remains largely the same.