2023 Toyota Tacoma, Tundra Pick Up New Packages

What's happening Toyota has some changes in store for the 2023 Tacoma and 2023 Tundra pickup trucks. Why it matters America's most popular midsize pickup gets even more options.

Automakers generally use new model years as a way to bring mild changes to an existing model, whether it's a new options package, an infotainment update or even just a new wheel style. For Toyota's pair of pickup trucks, the 2023 model year brings some incremental changes that should keep both trucks fresh for another trip 'round the sun.

Toyota on Tuesday announced its changes for both the 2023 Tacoma midsize pickup and the 2023 Tundra full-size pickup. The changes are mild for both vehicles, but perhaps for different reasons. The Tundra is just one model year old, so it's already packed with the newest stuff Toyota has on offer. The Tacoma, on the other hand, is entering its 17th year of being America's best-selling midsize pickup, so why mess with sucess? Let's see what's different on both of 'em.

2023 Tacoma: More chrome, but also less

Do you have a strong opinion on chrome? Well, then you're about to have a strong opinion about one or both of the Tacoma's new options packages for the 2023 model year.

The first isn't technically new. The SX Package was previously available on the base SR trim, but now it's available on SR5 trims with V6 engines, with either the Access Cab or Double Cab body configuration, in both 4x2 and 4x4 flavor. It's the equivalent of a "night" package, which removes the chrome and slaps black paint on the overfenders, wheels, badges and mirror caps.

On the other side of the spectrum is the aptly named Chrome Package. Its 18-inch polished alloy wheels bring the brightness, and there's more shiny stuff on the door handles, exhaust tip and tailgate insert. There's also a leather-wrapped shift knob inside. This package is a bit more limited, available only on V6-powered SR5 trims in Double Cab configuration with a 5-foot bed.

Otherwise, America's favorite midsize pickup remains largely the same. V6-powered SR5 variants get keyless access, but that's the only other major change. The 2023 Tacoma is available in 34 (!!!) different configurations, with either a 2.7-liter I4 making 159 horsepower or a 3.5-liter V6 producing 278 hp.

2023 Tundra: A dash of darkness

The 2023 Toyota Tundra's sole change is the addition of the SX Package, but it's a little different from the one offered on the Tacoma.

Whereas the Tacoma's SX Package was limited to the exterior, the Tundra's SX Package goes a little deeper. Outside, 18-inch dark gray alloy wheels play well against black elements in the door handles and the rear inboard bumper. The door badges are removed, while the 4x4 badge on the tailgate gets the blackout treatment, too. Inside, black accents replace dark silver trim. It's available on SR5 trims in either 4x2 or 4x4, and it can be had in one of four colors: white, gray, silver or black.

Since the Tundra is but a year old, nothing else changes. Offered in seven different trims, under the hood lies either a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 making 389 hp or a 437-hp, 3.5-liter hybrid twin-turbo V6 that gets up to 24 mpg on the highway.