2023 Toyota Highlander Packs Turbo Lungs and More Tech

With a downsized but torquier turbo four and new cabin display tech, Toyota's midsize mainstay SUV gains in appeal.

Chris Paukert
Chris Paukert

2023 Toyota Highlander Turbo
Toyota

2023 Toyota Highlander Turbo

For 2023, the Toyota Highlander is getting a new turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine.

2023 Toyota Highlander Turbo
Toyota

The three-row SUV is America's best-selling midsize crossover SUV.

2023 Toyota Highlander Turbo
Toyota

The new engine replaces Toyota's long-serving 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6.

2023 Toyota Highlander Turbo
Toyota

The 2.4T actually has less horsepower (265 hp) versus the 2022 Highlander's V6 (295 hp). However, torque is up 17% to 309 pound-feet from 263 lb-ft. That substantial increase suggests better drivability.

2023 Toyota Highlander Turbo
Toyota

Right now, Toyota isn't saying much about the new engine's efficiency, other than to note that the combined fuel economy rating for the downsized powerplant remains at a middling 24 miles per gallon.

2023 Toyota Highlander Turbo
Toyota

A new 12.3-inch all-digital gauge cluster is standard on Limited and Platinum models. It features four user-configurable appearances.

2023 Toyota Highlander Turbo
Toyota

A 12.3-inch touchscreen is also part of the 2023 Highlander. The model features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

2023 Toyota Highlander Turbo
Toyota

The Qi wireless charger has been relocated to directly below the center screen.

2023 Toyota Highlander Turbo
Toyota

The new 2023 Toyota Highlander will land in dealers this fall.

2023 Toyota Highlander Turbo
Toyota

Full pricing and efficiency information will be available closer to launch.

2023 Toyota Highlander Turbo
Toyota

Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the 2023 Toyota Highlander.

2023 Toyota Highlander Turbo
Toyota
2023 Toyota Highlander Turbo
Toyota
2023 Toyota Highlander Turbo
Toyota
2023 Toyota Highlander Turbo
Toyota

