2023 Toyota Highlander Packs Turbo Lungs and More Tech

With a downsized but torquier turbo four and new cabin display tech, Toyota's midsize mainstay SUV gains in appeal.
For 2023, the Toyota Highlander is getting a new turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine.
The three-row SUV is America's best-selling midsize crossover SUV.
The new engine replaces Toyota's long-serving 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6.
The 2.4T actually has less horsepower (265 hp) versus the 2022 Highlander's V6 (295 hp). However, torque is up 17% to 309 pound-feet from 263 lb-ft. That substantial increase suggests better drivability.
Right now, Toyota isn't saying much about the new engine's efficiency, other than to note that the combined fuel economy rating for the downsized powerplant remains at a middling 24 miles per gallon.
A new 12.3-inch all-digital gauge cluster is standard on Limited and Platinum models. It features four user-configurable appearances.
A 12.3-inch touchscreen is also part of the 2023 Highlander. The model features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.
The Qi wireless charger has been relocated to directly below the center screen.
The new 2023 Toyota Highlander will land in dealers this fall.
Full pricing and efficiency information will be available closer to launch.
