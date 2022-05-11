2023 Toyota Highlander Adds Turbo Power, New Display Tech

Toyota's Highlander SUV has offered a dedicated, higher-tech hybrid model for heightened efficiency for many years, but the automaker's core gas model has long subsisted on a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6, a relatively low-tech engine. Next model year, that finally changes. The 2023 Toyota Highlander is moving to a new 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, but despite having reduced displacement, the new powertrain promises more torque and improved drivability. A slew of other tech changes lead the way into the new model year, too.

The new engine delivers 265 horsepower -- that's a significant dip from the 295 hp of today's V6 -- but importantly, the mill delivers 17% more torque, at 309 pound-feet versus 263 lb-ft. What's more, that peak torque figure should arrive lower in the engine's rev range. That's important, because it suggests the Highlander should actually feel more muscular pulling away from stoplights and when dipping into the accelerator for passing. (Despite America's fixation with horsepower, torque is more important for accelerative urgency.) That said, Toyota has yet to release any performance estimates, so we'll have to see how it all shakes out.

Similarly, we'll need to wait for full fuel economy figures. Right now, all the Japanese automaker is saying is that the new model maintains the same 24 miles per gallon fuel efficiency in the EPA's combined test cycle using regular gas, news that feels a bit disappointing. (For those keeping track, today's 2022 Highlander returns 21 mpg city and 29 mpg highway in front-wheel-drive guise.) Either way, Toyota says the new 2.4T engine is greener for the environment, logging a 50% reduction in Nix (Nitrogen Oxides) and NMOG (Non-Methane Oxygenated Hydrocarbons). Additionally, towing capacity remains unchanged at a solid 5,000 pounds when properly equipped.

Another key change for the entire 2023 Highlander range is a new 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster on high-end Limited and Platinum trims. This full digital display replaces the old 7-inch TFT readout that accompanied traditional analog gauges. The screen even features four user-defined display modes: Casual, Smart, Tough and Sporty for a more personalized appearance. A matching 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen is standard on the aforementioned range-topping trims and available on the midrange XLE and XSE sport model (8-inch screens are standard). Even low-spec L and LE models get a 7-inch TFT display, substantially larger than the old 4.2-inch unit.

Additional new features include power folding side mirrors on Limited and Platinum models and a relocated Qi wireless charging pad that moves to a shelf below the center screen instead of the old location in the console. XLE and XSE models also receive a power liftgate for the first time, too.

These new tech and power upgrades should help this model compete in the fiercely competitive midsize SUV segment against models like the Ford Explorer, Honda Pilot, Hyundai Palisade, Kia Telluride and Volkswagen Atlas. The Highlander is already America's best-selling midsize crossover, a position it's held for six years. The revised 2023 Toyota Highlander is expected in dealers this fall, so expect pricing and full fuel-economy information to arrive closer to the vehicle's on-sale date.