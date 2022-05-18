2023 Toyota Camry Nightshade is a Bronzeworthy Family Sedan

With sharp new wheels and some additional design touches, America's best-selling sedan cops a bit more of an attitude.
This is the 2023 Toyota Camry Nightshade Special Edition.
It's available in both front- and all-wheel-drive guises on the midrange SE. It's also available on the Camry Hybrid.
There's a new set of sharp 19-inch matte-bronze alloy wheels.
The interior is essentially unchanged.
Also new for 2023 are blacked-out surrounds for the headlamps.
The taillamps get this more brooding treatment, too.
This Reservoir Blue paint is new for 2023 as well. It's available on non-Nightshade models, too.
Seriously, these wheels look great.
The Camry has been America's best-selling midsize sedan for 20 years.
Pricing and on-sale date have not yet been announced.
Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the 2023 Toyota Camry Nightshade Special Edition.