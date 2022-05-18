2023 Toyota Camry Nightshade Is a Whole Mood

What's happening Toyota has revealed changes to its Camry for 2023, including touches to its popular Nightshade trim. Why it matters America's best-selling family sedan is getting a bit more attitude. What's next These model tweaks will try to stem the industry's sales slide among all sedans as buyers move to SUVs.

America's best-selling sedan is getting a bit edgier and more brooding. The 2023 Toyota Camry Nightshade Special Edition is getting some additional visual tweaks for the new model year, including handsome new 19-inch matte-bronze alloy wheels and a slick Reservoir Blue paint color.

First introduced in 2018, the Nightshade package is now available on midgrade SE trims including front- and all-wheel-drive models, as well as the Camry Hybrid. The model is also available in Midnight Black and white paint offerings. If you're not feeling the new wheels but love the Reservoir Blue paint, fear not; this finish will be available on other Camry models, too.

As before, the Nightshade also receives black-painted side mirrors, spoiler and badges, and for 2023, the model adds blacked-out headlight and taillight trims for a slightly more aggressive look. The changes blend nicely with the SE's standard sport suspension and other model-specific visual cues.

So what does America's best-selling midsize sedan for 20 years running have to be so moody about? Even with over 300,000 units sold in 2021, there's no doubt the model is losing a bit of its clout, both within sales charts and Toyota's own lineup, where the company's RAV4 SUV has solidly eclipsed the Camry as Toyota's biggest-selling and most-important vehicle. These new tweaks certainly won't reverse that trend, as consumers continue to leave traditional passenger cars en masse in favor of trucks and SUVs, but they're nice tweaks to a still-important industry stalwart.

Toyota has not yet released pricing or on-sale timing for the 2023 Camry range, but for reference, today's 2022 Camry Nightshade SE starts at $29,110 including $1,025 for delivery.