X

2023 Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Edition Takes Us Back

Those vintage stripes can do no wrong.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

Andrew Krok

2023 Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Edition
1 of 13 Toyota

Toyota on Tuesday unveiled the 2023 4Runner 40th Anniversary Special Edition.     

2023 Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Edition
2 of 13 Toyota

The limited-edition package will be offered in white, black or red.    

2023 Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Edition
3 of 13 Toyota

The owner's choice of body color will come paired with bronze 17-inch alloy wheels, a bronze 40th-anniversary badge on the tailgate and a body-color heritage grille.

2023 Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Edition
4 of 13 Toyota

And then there's the stripe.     

2023 Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Edition
5 of 13 Toyota

The orange, red and yellow body stripe pays homage to 'Yotas past, so it's not exactly a surprise this motif would resurface for the 4Runner 40th Anniversary Special Edition.     

2023 Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Edition
6 of 13 Toyota

The stripe runs from the top of the C-pillar down and around the passenger window before terminating at the headlight, only to resurface for a brief appearance on the grille. 

2023 Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Edition
7 of 13 Toyota

Otherwise, the 2023 Toyota 4Runner continues to soldier on largely unchanged.    

2023 Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Edition
8 of 13 Toyota

Tweaks for the new model year are incredibly mild, like a new paint color for TRD Pro models (Solar Octane), and the addition of standard blind-spot monitoring for all trims.

2023 Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Edition
9 of 13 Toyota

The 2023 Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Special Edition will make its way to owners later this year, and while pricing has not yet been announced, a 2022 4Runner SR5 Premium will set you back $42,730, including $1,215 for destination.

2023 Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Edition
10 of 13 Toyota

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Edition.

2023 Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Edition
11 of 13 Toyota
2023 Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Edition
12 of 13 Toyota
2023 Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Edition
13 of 13 Toyota

