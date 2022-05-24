2023 Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Edition Takes Us Back

Those vintage stripes can do no wrong.
Toyota on Tuesday unveiled the 2023 4Runner 40th Anniversary Special Edition.
The limited-edition package will be offered in white, black or red.
The owner's choice of body color will come paired with bronze 17-inch alloy wheels, a bronze 40th-anniversary badge on the tailgate and a body-color heritage grille.
And then there's the stripe.
The orange, red and yellow body stripe pays homage to 'Yotas past, so it's not exactly a surprise this motif would resurface for the 4Runner 40th Anniversary Special Edition.
The stripe runs from the top of the C-pillar down and around the passenger window before terminating at the headlight, only to resurface for a brief appearance on the grille.
Otherwise, the 2023 Toyota 4Runner continues to soldier on largely unchanged.
Tweaks for the new model year are incredibly mild, like a new paint color for TRD Pro models (Solar Octane), and the addition of standard blind-spot monitoring for all trims.
The 2023 Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Special Edition will make its way to owners later this year, and while pricing has not yet been announced, a 2022 4Runner SR5 Premium will set you back $42,730, including $1,215 for destination.
