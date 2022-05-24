2023 Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Edition Leans on Vintage Appeal

The Toyota 4Runner is celebrating its 40th birthday this year. As the automaker looks back on 40 model years of body-on-frame SUV goodness, Toyota has reached into its lengthy historical catalog to bring a bit of vintage flavor to the forefront.

Toyota on Tuesday unveiled the 2023 4Runner 40th Anniversary Special Edition. It's based on the SR5 Premium trim, the second-fanciest one on offer (just below Limited). The limited-edition package will be offered in white, black or red. The owner's choice of body color will come paired with bronze 17-inch alloy wheels, a bronze 40th-anniversary badge on the tailgate and a body-color heritage grille.

And then there's the stripe. The orange, red and yellow body stripe pays homage to 'Yotas past, so it's not exactly a surprise this motif would resurface for the 4Runner 40th Anniversary Special Edition. The stripe runs from the top of the C-pillar down and around the passenger window before terminating at the headlight, only to resurface for a brief appearance on the grille.

The interior gets a little love, too. Inside, the 4Runner 40th Anniversary Special Edition picks up a bronze-colored shift knob, seat stitching in the same color, as well as 40th Anniversary logos on the seats and floormats, with a unique center-console badge rounding out the unique tweaks.

Otherwise, the 2023 Toyota 4Runner continues to soldier on largely unchanged. It offers seating for up to seven individuals, powered by a 4.0-liter V6 producing 270 horsepower and 278 pound-feet of torque. Tweaks for the new model year are incredibly mild, like a new paint color for TRD Pro models (Solar Octane), and the addition of standard blind-spot monitoring for all trims.

The 2023 Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Special Edition will make its way to owners later this year, and while pricing has not yet been announced, a 2022 4Runner SR5 Premium will set you back $42,730, including $1,215 for destination.