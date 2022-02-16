/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2023 Porsche Macan T Brings Touring Style to Germany's Sharp-Handling SUV

This new model sits between the base Macan and the midlevel S.

Chris Paukert
Chris Paukert

2023 Porsche Macan T
2023 Porsche Macan T

New for 2023, the Porsche Macan T is essentially a base Macan with options like the Sport Chrono Package and a few model-specific tweaks.

2023 Porsche Macan T
That's no bad thing -- the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine figures to be plenty charismatic.

2023 Porsche Macan T
The powertrain delivers 261 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque through a standard seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission. 

2023 Porsche Macan T
The interior features eight-way power seats with unique Sport-Tex stripe-pattern detailing and embossed Porsche crests on the headrests.

2023 Porsche Macan T
Yep, you get special black aluminum Macan T sill plates.

2023 Porsche Macan T
You can spot a Macan T on the street by its gray-painted trim and dark-titanium-finish 20-inch Macan S wheels.

2023 Porsche Macan T
Or you could just read the model name on the rear hatch.

