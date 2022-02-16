2023 Porsche Macan T Is Ready for Touring Duty

Enlarge Image Porsche

Porsche has a dizzying array of alphanumeric trim designations that it deploys regularly to delineate its various models, everything from S to 4S to GTS to GT4 can be found on the rear ends of its cars and SUVs. For 2023, one of those designations, T, for Touring, is finding its way onto a four-door model for the first time, the 2023 Porsche Macan T.

Positioned between the base Macan and the midrange Macan S, the Macan T packs the same 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder found in the entry-level model, delivering 261 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque through a standard seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission.

The German automaker says the powertrain is good for a 5.8-second 0-to-60-mph dash and a top speed of 144 mph. Unsurprisingly, those are the same factory performance estimates as the standard Macan when fitted with the optional Sport Chrono Package that comes standard on this T. That's plenty quick, but also well shy of more powerful variants like the Macan Turbo, which hits 60 mph in about 3.5 seconds.

Even with its midrange power figures, the Macan T figures to be quite a dynamic performer. As a general rule, Porsche's compact Macan has long been one of the best-handling crossover SUVs in the world. With standard Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), T-specific antiroll bars and nearly 130 fewer pounds burdening the front axle compared with V6-powered models, the 2023 Macan T should still be sharp to drive even without splurging on the optional torque vectoring and air suspension.

Porsche has not announced fuel efficiency numbers for the T, but given its mechanical kinship, it's a safe bet those numbers won't stray far from the unimpressive 19 miles per gallon city, 25 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined EPA estimates of today's base Macan.

Beyond clocking the badge on its liftgate, you can spot the 2023 Macan T on the street by its dark-titanium-finish 20-inch Macan S design wheels, as well as its contrasting gray-painted mirrors, spoiler and front fascia trim. (We're not sure the latter is particularly successful on the lighter-colored model shown in these photos -- a darker body paint might look more cohesive.)

On the inside, the Macan T has a standard heated GT sport steering wheel, along with unique Sport-Tex stripe-pattern detailing on its standard eight-way power seats. Embossed Porsche-badged headrests, silver stitching and special black-aluminum Macan T sill plates round out the cabin changes.

Porsche has not yet announced pricing for the T, but somewhere right around $60,000 seems reasonable considering that such a starting figure would split the base MSRPs of the range's closest models.

The 2023 Porsche Macan T will be available to order early this spring.