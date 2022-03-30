Next-Gen Mercedes GLC Prototype Dances Through the Snow

The new GLC SUV will have hybrid powertrains and a lot more tech.
Mercedes released photos and details of the next-gen GLC during winter testing.
It will have an engine lineup consisting of hybrid four-cylinder powertrains.
It shares a platform with the new C-Class.
The wheelbase is longer.
The base engine has 255 horsepower and a 48-volt starter/generator.
Rear-wheel steering will be available, although it's unconfirmed for the US.
Standard equipment will be a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and 11.9-inch touchscreen.
The 2023 GLC will be revealed later this year.
It will go on sale in the US in 2023.
