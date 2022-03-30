/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Next-Gen Mercedes GLC Prototype Dances Through the Snow

The new GLC SUV will have hybrid powertrains and a lot more tech.

Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson

Daniel Golson

2023-mercedes-benz-glc-suv-prototype-110
1 of 40 Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes released photos and details of the next-gen GLC during winter testing.

2023-mercedes-benz-glc-suv-prototype-115
2 of 40 Mercedes-Benz

It will have an engine lineup consisting of hybrid four-cylinder powertrains.

2023-mercedes-benz-glc-suv-prototype-132
3 of 40 Mercedes-Benz

It shares a platform with the new C-Class.

2023-mercedes-benz-glc-suv-prototype-126
4 of 40 Mercedes-Benz

The wheelbase is longer.

2023-mercedes-benz-glc-suv-prototype-147
5 of 40 Mercedes-Benz

The base engine has 255 horsepower and a 48-volt starter/generator.

2023-mercedes-benz-glc-suv-prototype-130
6 of 40 Mercedes-Benz

Rear-wheel steering will be available, although it's unconfirmed for the US.

2023-mercedes-benz-glc-suv-prototype-146
7 of 40 Mercedes-Benz

Standard equipment will be a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and 11.9-inch touchscreen.

2023-mercedes-benz-glc-suv-prototype-145
8 of 40 Mercedes-Benz

The 2023 GLC will be revealed later this year.

2023-mercedes-benz-glc-suv-prototype-121
9 of 40 Mercedes-Benz

It will go on sale in the US in 2023.

2023-mercedes-benz-glc-suv-prototype-111
10 of 40 Mercedes-Benz

Keep swiping to see more of the 2023 GLC prototype.

2023-mercedes-benz-glc-suv-prototype-112
11 of 40 Mercedes-Benz
2023-mercedes-benz-glc-suv-prototype-113
12 of 40 Mercedes-Benz
2023-mercedes-benz-glc-suv-prototype-114
13 of 40 Mercedes-Benz
2023-mercedes-benz-glc-suv-prototype-116
14 of 40 Mercedes-Benz
2023-mercedes-benz-glc-suv-prototype-117
15 of 40 Mercedes-Benz
2023-mercedes-benz-glc-suv-prototype-118
16 of 40 Mercedes-Benz
2023-mercedes-benz-glc-suv-prototype-119
17 of 40 Mercedes-Benz
2023-mercedes-benz-glc-suv-prototype-120
18 of 40 Mercedes-Benz
2023-mercedes-benz-glc-suv-prototype-122
19 of 40 Mercedes-Benz
2023-mercedes-benz-glc-suv-prototype-123
20 of 40 Mercedes-Benz
2023-mercedes-benz-glc-suv-prototype-124
21 of 40 Mercedes-Benz
2023-mercedes-benz-glc-suv-prototype-125
22 of 40 Mercedes-Benz
2023-mercedes-benz-glc-suv-prototype-127
23 of 40 Mercedes-Benz
2023-mercedes-benz-glc-suv-prototype-128
24 of 40 Mercedes-Benz
2023-mercedes-benz-glc-suv-prototype-129
25 of 40 Mercedes-Benz
2023-mercedes-benz-glc-suv-prototype-131
26 of 40 Mercedes-Benz
2023-mercedes-benz-glc-suv-prototype-133
27 of 40 Mercedes-Benz
2023-mercedes-benz-glc-suv-prototype-134
28 of 40 Mercedes-Benz
2023-mercedes-benz-glc-suv-prototype-135
29 of 40 Mercedes-Benz
2023-mercedes-benz-glc-suv-prototype-136
30 of 40 Mercedes-Benz
2023-mercedes-benz-glc-suv-prototype-137
31 of 40 Mercedes-Benz
2023-mercedes-benz-glc-suv-prototype-138
32 of 40 Mercedes-Benz
2023-mercedes-benz-glc-suv-prototype-139
33 of 40 Mercedes-Benz
2023-mercedes-benz-glc-suv-prototype-140
34 of 40 Mercedes-Benz
2023-mercedes-benz-glc-suv-prototype-141
35 of 40 Mercedes-Benz
2023-mercedes-benz-glc-suv-prototype-142
36 of 40 Mercedes-Benz
2023-mercedes-benz-glc-suv-prototype-143
37 of 40 Mercedes-Benz
2023-mercedes-benz-glc-suv-prototype-144
38 of 40 Mercedes-Benz
2023-mercedes-benz-glc-suv-prototype-148
39 of 40 Mercedes-Benz
2023-mercedes-benz-glc-suv-prototype-149
40 of 40 Mercedes-Benz

