2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV Will Be Hybrid-Only and More Luxurious

The next-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class SUV is imminent, with Mercedes putting out its own "spy shots" of a camouflaged prototype undergoing winter testing in Arjeplog, Sweden. We won't see a full reveal of the redesigned crossover until later this year, but Mercedes released a ton of new details.

The 2023 GLC will share its new MRA II platform and engine lineup with the W206 C-Class sedan that was unveiled last year. While we don't know exact dimensions yet, it looks like the new GLC has a longer wheelbase and more taut proportions than the outgoing model. Not much about the styling is that surprising, as it fits in nicely with Mercedes' other recent models. It has a larger grille, slim LED headlights and taillights, cleaner body surfacing and a rising window line that kicks up at the D-pillar.

Mercedes confirmed the GLC's base engine will be the same turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four as in the C-Class, which features a 48-volt mild-hybrid system with an integrated starter/generator and puts out a total of 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. It will be paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and either rear- or all-wheel drive. There will also be at least one standard plug-in-hybrid model in the US, and AMG's replacements for the current GLC43 and GLC63 will both use the same turbo four as the CLA45 but with a new electrical turbocharger and plug-in setup.

Beyond the new engines, the GLC's updated platform will allow for a lot of new tech. Like the C-Class it will be available with rear-wheel steering, though that hasn't been confirmed for the US. The GLC's dashboard and overall interior should look basically identical to the C-Class', and Mercedes says it will come standard with a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and 11.9-inch central touchscreen running the latest MBUX infotainment software. The surround-view camera system will have a "transparent hood" mode to make off-roading easier, and augmented-reality navigation will be available. Mercedes also says the GLC's driver-assist features will be much improved; for instance the active steering assist will now work at up to 130 mph.

Mercedes has sold over 2.5 million of this compact SUV since 2008 -- including the GLC's predecessor the GLK -- and despite the current generation being old compared to the competition, it was Mercedes' second best-selling model in the US in 2021. Expect a full reveal of the new GLC in the coming months, with an on-sale date of early 2023.