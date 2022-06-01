The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC's Evolutionary Styling Hides Big Changes

The new Mercedes-Benz GLC has evolutionary styling but big changes underneath.
It rides on the same new platform as the recently redesigned C-Class.
The 2023 GLC is longer than the old model and has a slightly stretched wheelbase.
The GLC300 has a turbocharged inline-4 engine with a mild-hybrid system.
The AMG Line model looks great.
The styling is sleeker and sportier.
It shares its cabin with the C-Class.
Rear-seat passengers have more space.
Cargo space has improved, too.
