2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Has Mild-Hybrid Power, S-Class Tech

What's happening Mercedes-Benz unveiled the new generation of its compact GLC SUV. Why it matters It features a standard hybrid powertrain and lots of new tech What's next It will be followed by multiple AMG variants and a plug-in hybrid.

Mercedes-Benz is wasting no time updating its lineup, following up the recently redesigned C-Class sedan with the new-generation 2023 GLC SUV that has evolutionary styling but major updates on the powertrain and tech fronts. Like the C-Class the new GLC rides on Mercedes' MRA II architecture that also underpins the S-Class and most other upcoming gas-powered models. The 2023 GLC is almost 2 inches longer and just over an inch taller than the old GLC, and its wheelbase is around half an inch longer as well.

The first model to hit the US will be the GLC300, which uses the same new turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 engine as the C300 that features a 48-volt mild-hybrid system with an integrated starter-generator (ISG). In the GLC it makes 258 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, 3 hp and 22 lb-ft more than the outgoing GLC300, and the ISG provides a boost of up to 23 hp and 148 lb-ft. A 9-speed automatic transmission is paired with either rear- or all-wheel drive, and Mercedes says both versions of the GLC300 will hit 60 mph in 6.2 seconds. If that's not quick enough for you don't worry, as replacements for the AMG GLC43 and GLC63 models are coming soon. What won't be coming is an electric version of the GLC, though a replacement for the similarly sized EQC SUV is in the works. Also on its way to the US is some sort of plug-in-hybrid model, though we don't have any details yet.

Though not exactly groundbreaking in terms of design, the handsome new GLC is certainly an improvement and packs some interesting details. The standard LED headlights actually extend to touch the wide grille, which has a different shape depending on the model -- the white AMG Line car in these photos has larger intakes and more painted trim, while the standard GLC has shiny skid plates and a slightly more rugged look. The GLC's beltline rises up to a point at the D-pillar, giving it a sportier look than the old model. Instead of one crease coming off the headlights that falls toward the rear, the new car has two split creases with cleaner surfacing. A longer dash-to-axle ratio makes the GLC look longer, and the slim triangular taillights also add to the athletic look. Mercedes says the new GLC is more aerodynamic than the old model, too.

Even less surprising is the interior, which is pretty much identical to the C-Class, at least for front passengers. Every GLC has an 11.9-inch central touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster placed in front of a wing-shaped dashboard trim panel, with plenty of real metal bits and super-cool squircle air vents. Passenger space has slightly increased in nearly every regard, and the new GLC has almost 2 cubic feet more cargo space. The rear seats can be electronically folded and adjusted for a steeper cargo floor.

The GLC has all the same tech as the C-Class, too, which means it has features that have actually trickled down from the flagship S-Class. The MBUX infotainment software features a fingerprint scanner and Mercedes' great voice assistant, and augmented-reality navigation is available. Other standard things include heated seats, wireless charging, a sunroof, ambient interior lighting, a power liftgate and safety features like blind-spot monitoring and automated emergency braking. But you can really load up the GLC with a panoramic sunroof, a fabulous Burmester 3D surround sound system, ventilated front seats and heated rear seats, insulated glass, a head-up display, an integrated dash cam, fancier LED lights and tons more driver-assist features. Sadly, the air suspension and rear-axle steering offered in Europe won't be available in North America.

Mercedes hasn't yet announced how much the 2023 GLC will cost, but expect it to start at around $47,000 when it hits dealers next year, a few grand more than the current model. Following the GLC300 SUV will be the AMG variants and at least one PHEV, and the coupe body style will be back as well.