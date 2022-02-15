2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Is Ready to Juice Up Your Commute

With up to 677 horsepower on tap, this midsize electric sedan is no slouch.
Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday unveiled the 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE.
As the name suggests, this will be the performance variant of the EQE midsize electric sedan, itself an analogue to the gas-powered E-Class.
Under the body lies a pair of permanent-magnet electric motors that will produce a net 617 horsepower and 701 pound-feet of torque.
The optional AMG Dynamic Plus Package will boost those figures to 677 hp and 738 lb-ft at speeds up to 87 mph, which is enough oomph to reach 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds (3.4 without the package).
A 90.6-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery is in charge of delivering the juice.
Right now, the automaker estimates the AMG EQE's range between 275 and 322 miles, but official US numbers won't be available for a little while yet.
The AMG EQE comes with five different drive modes, with a different power limit for each: Slippery mode limits the car to 50% of its output, with Comfort offering 80% and Sport delivering 90%, while Sport Plus and Race Start modes offer up the full monty.
Those vehicle modes will also adjust the air-suspension tuning and the timing of the cooling system, and the stability control can be shut all the way off if you really want to stir up trouble.
The 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE goes on sale in the first quarter of 2023, and pricing will be announced closer to its on-sale date.
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE.