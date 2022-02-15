/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Is Ready to Juice Up Your Commute

With up to 677 horsepower on tap, this midsize electric sedan is no slouch.

Andrew Krok
2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday unveiled the 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE.    

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
As the name suggests, this will be the performance variant of the EQE midsize electric sedan, itself an analogue to the gas-powered E-Class.    

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
Under the body lies a pair of permanent-magnet electric motors that will produce a net 617 horsepower and 701 pound-feet of torque.     

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
The optional AMG Dynamic Plus Package will boost those figures to 677 hp and 738 lb-ft at speeds up to 87 mph, which is enough oomph to reach 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds (3.4 without the package). 

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
A 90.6-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery is in charge of delivering the juice.    

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
Right now, the automaker estimates the AMG EQE's range between 275 and 322 miles, but official US numbers won't be available for a little while yet.

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
The AMG EQE comes with five different drive modes, with a different power limit for each: Slippery mode limits the car to 50% of its output, with Comfort offering 80% and Sport delivering 90%, while Sport Plus and Race Start modes offer up the full monty.    

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
Those vehicle modes will also adjust the air-suspension tuning and the timing of the cooling system, and the stability control can be shut all the way off if you really want to stir up trouble.    

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
The 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE goes on sale in the first quarter of 2023, and pricing will be announced closer to its on-sale date.

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE.

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
