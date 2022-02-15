2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Is a 617-hp Electric Bullet

Electric performance cars are about more than shoving additional output through each electric motor. True performance cars pack a unique balance of suspension and chassis adjustments that, in conjunction with said power boosts, equal more than the sum of their parts. Some folks were worried that formula might be tricky in the burgeoning age of electric vehicles, but the whiz kids at Mercedes-AMG are always happy to prove everyone wrong.

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday unveiled the 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE. As the name suggests, this will be the performance variant of the EQE midsize electric sedan, itself an analogue to the gas-powered E-Class. Visually, the EQE has a similar silhouette to the larger EQS, but the front and rear lighting elements have a few subtle differences to help the two stand out. The AMG EQE adds several unique touches, like the AMG-only Panamericana "grille" with its strong vertical elements, in addition to different diffusers, spoilers and wheels. The headlights have their own special animations, as well.

The AMG EQE's interior builds on the standard getup, which is already mighty impressive. AMG-specific seats combine leatherette, microfiber and red stitching. There's more leatherette and red stitching on the instrument and door panels, too. An AMG flat-bottom steering wheel and a unique double-bladed spoke design is also standard, and it's covered in soft Nappa leather to boot. The neck-breaking, dashboard-width Hyperscreen is available, but lesser-optioned vehicles get a more traditional touchscreen getup.

Under the body lies a pair of permanent-magnet electric motors that will produce a net 617 horsepower and 701 pound-feet of torque. However, the optional AMG Dynamic Plus Package will boost those figures to 677 hp and 738 lb-ft at speeds up to 87 mph, which is enough oomph to reach 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds (3.4 without the package).

A 90.6-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery is in charge of delivering the juice. Mercedes-Benz says it'll accept charges up to 170 kW DC, which should add about 112 miles of range (by European WLTP estimates) in about 15 minutes. An 11-kW onboard charger will handle at-home duties, with a beefier 22-kW solution sold as optional. Right now, the automaker estimates the AMG EQE's range between 275 and 322 miles, but official US numbers won't be available for a little while yet.

The AMG EQE comes with five different drive modes, with a different power limit for each: Slippery mode limits the car to 50% of its output, with Comfort offering 80% and Sport delivering 90%, while Sport Plus and Race Start modes offer up the full monty. Those vehicle modes will also adjust the air-suspension tuning and the timing of the cooling system, and the stability control can be shut all the way off if you really want to stir up trouble. Rear-axle steering is standard for additional agility, as are 16-inch front brakes and 15-inch rears. High-performance ceramic brakes are available, too, bumping the front rotor size to 17.3 inches. The optional AMG Dynamic Plus package also includes unique sound profiles for both driving and ancillary things like locking or starting the car.

The 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE goes on sale in the first quarter of 2023, and pricing will be announced closer to its on-sale date.