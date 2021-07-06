/>

Redesigned Kia Sportage: Movin' on up

We finally get a look at this redesigned SUV and it does not disappoint.

craig-cole-hs
Craig Cole
2022 Kia Sportage
1 of 8 Kia

It was teased last month, but on Tuesday the new 2023 Kia Sportage was fully revealed.

2022 Kia Sportage
2 of 8 Kia

This SUV looks much more modern and assertive than its predecessor. 

2022 Kia Sportage
3 of 8 Kia

The new Sportage's interior is spacious and upscale.

2022 Kia Sportage
4 of 8 Kia

Yep, that's an updated version of Kia's signature Tiger Nose grille. 

2022 Kia Sportage
5 of 8 Kia

Do you like this vehicle's new styling?

2022 Kia Sportage
6 of 8 Kia

The rear is nearly as swanky as the front. 

2022 Kia Sportage
7 of 8 Kia

There are two screens mounted in one curved housing. Both panels measure 12 inches. 

2022 Kia Sportage
8 of 8 Kia

More details about the redesigned Kia Sportage will be released later this year.

