Redesigned Kia Sportage: Movin' on up

We finally get a look at this redesigned SUV and it does not disappoint.
This SUV looks much more modern and assertive than its predecessor.
The new Sportage's interior is spacious and upscale.
Yep, that's an updated version of Kia's signature Tiger Nose grille.
Do you like this vehicle's new styling?
The rear is nearly as swanky as the front.
There are two screens mounted in one curved housing. Both panels measure 12 inches.
More details about the redesigned Kia Sportage will be released later this year.