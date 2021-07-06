Kia shares more details about 2023 Sportage SUV

Enlarge Image KIa

The redesigned Kia Sportage was unveiled last month, but on Tuesday the South Korean automaker shared some technical details about this SUV. As expected, nothing is groundbreaking, but the good news is it really doesn't have to be.

The first thing you'll probably notice about the redesigned Sportage is its more assertive styling, which was inspired by the upcoming EV6 electric hatchback/crossover/whatever-you-want-to-call-it. Front and center, the Sportage now wears a revised version of the brand's signature Tiger Nose grille, which is similar to what we've seen on other redesigned Kias, including the Seltos and Sorento SUVs, as well as the new K5 sedan. With extra visual tension in its bodywork, this SUV is far more planted and solid-looking than the outgoing model.

The new Sportage was a collaborative effort, designed by the company's studios in Korea, China, Germany and the US. Despite so many inputs, the vehicle is distinctive and handsome (at least in these photos). For added visual pizzazz, the Sportage will be available with a black roof, while a broad range of different wheels will be offered spanning between 17 and 19 inches.

It's more of the same inside. Following the lead of other recent Kias, the Sportage's interior is clean and modern, with acres of screen real estate. A subtly curved display housing dominates the dashboard, home to the vehicle's digital instrument cluster and infotainment panel, both of which clock in at 12 inches. The vehicle supports over-the-air software and map updates, plus there's a shift-by-wire rotary gear selector. When it comes to practicality, Kia claims its fifth-generation Sportage offers class-leading headroom, legroom and luggage capacity, accolades that are at least partially attributable to the N3 architecture it's built on, a platform shared with a diversity of other Hyundai and Kia products.

It remains to be seen what powertrains will be offered in the US, but so far two have been announced. The leading candidate for service in America, however, is a familiar 1.6-liter turbo-four. It should deliver around 177 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. This engine will be matched to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission or a six-speed manual, the latter of which will almost certainly not be available in 'Murica.

Enlarge Image Kia

Speaking of forbidden fruit, the Sportage will also offer a 2.0-liter diesel, one rated at about 183 hp and 307 lb-ft of twist. This oil-burner will be paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Beyond its two internal-combustion powertrains, the new Sportage will also be offered with hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. For added traction, four-wheel drive is also on the options menu.

Keeping pace with rivals, a range of driver aids will be available. Automatic emergency braking can help prevent collisions with other vehicles, cyclists or even pedestrians. Highway Driving Assist automatically adjusts the Sportage's speed while maintaining a safe following distance and helping with lane centering. Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist alerts the driver to other traffic and can actively prevent collisions. Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control helps maintain a safe speed, automatically slowing the vehicle down while navigating curves in the road. Finally, Remote Smart Parking Assist is one of the cleverest features to come out in the last few years, allowing you to remotely park your Sportage or have it exit a parking space while controlling things from outside the vehicle. This is super handy for tight urban spaces.

Enlarge Image Kia

The redesigned Kia Sportage is set to go on sale globally later this year, though neither an official timetable nor market-specific details have been shared just yet. Keep an eye on Roadshow for updates about this exciting new SUV and for more information about fuel economy, features and pricing when these specifics become available.