2023 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 Has a Rad Livery

This is the Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988.
Edition 1988 references Jaguar's Le Mans win in 1988.
The purple and gold color scheme pays homage to Jaguar's XJR-9 race car that won Le Mans.
The interior is largely unchanged from other SVRs.
Of course, there are necessary badges.
How good are these gold wheels?
Here's an even closer look at the very good gold wheels.
Jaguar says 394 of these will be sold worldwide.
In the US, the F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 costs $111,150 including $1,150 for destination.
