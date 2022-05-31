X

2023 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 Has a Rad Livery

This limited-edition SUV celebrates Jaguar's Le Mans win.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
steven-ewing-headshot

Steven Ewing

2023 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988
1 of 17 Jaguar

This is the Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988.

2023 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988
2 of 17 Jaguar

Edition 1988 references Jaguar's Le Mans win in 1988.

2023 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988
3 of 17 Jaguar

The purple and gold color scheme pays homage to Jaguar's XJR-9 race car that won Le Mans.

2023 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988
4 of 17 Jaguar

The interior is largely unchanged from other SVRs.

2023 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988
5 of 17 Jaguar

Of course, there are necessary badges.

2023 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988
6 of 17 Jaguar

How good are these gold wheels?

2023 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988
7 of 17 Jaguar

Here's an even closer look at the very good gold wheels.

2023 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988
8 of 17 Jaguar

Jaguar says 394 of these will be sold worldwide. 

2023 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988
9 of 17 Jaguar

In the US, the F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 costs $111,150 including $1,150 for destination. 

2023 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988
10 of 17 Jaguar

Keep scrolling for more photos.

2023 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988
11 of 17 Jaguar
2023 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988
12 of 17 Jaguar
2023 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988
13 of 17 Jaguar
2023 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988
14 of 17 Jaguar
2023 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988
15 of 17 Jaguar
2023 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988
16 of 17 Jaguar
2023 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988
17 of 17 Jaguar

