Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 Is an Expensive Way To Celebrate a 34-Year-Old Le Mans Victory

But how awesome is this purple and gold color scheme?

Steven Ewing
We can't wait to see how this looks in daylight.
Jaguar

The 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans festivities kick off on June 8, and to celebrate the occasion, Jaguar on Tuesday debuted the new F-Pace SVR Edition 1988. This limited-production SUV pays tribute to Jaguar's XJR-9 race car, which took first place at the 24 Hours of Le Mans back in 1988.

Honestly, we care less about the Le Mans tie-in and more about how good this F-Pace looks. It's done up in a new Midnight Amethyst Gloss exterior paint, which on its own is extremely cool, but doubly so when paired with the Edition 1988's gold 22-inch wheels. There are additional gold details inside and out, as well as the requisite limited-edition badges.

Only 394 of the Edition 1988 SUVs will be sold worldwide, referencing the number of laps the XJR-9 completed at Le Mans. In the US, the Edition 1988 costs $111,150 (including $1,150 for destination), making it a full $23,400 more expensive than the base F-Pace SVR. Even a fully loaded SVR with one of Jaguar's other fancy paint jobs doesn't crest $100,000.

Mechanically, the Edition 1988 is identical to other F-Pace SVR models. This means power comes from a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 making 542 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. Combined with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, the SVR can accelerate to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds.

Jaguar says the F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 is available to order now. Following its debut at the 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Edition 1988 will take a run up the hill climb at the Goodwood Festival of Speed later in June.

2023 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 Has a Rad Livery

