Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 Is an Expensive Way To Celebrate a 34-Year-Old Le Mans Victory

The 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans festivities kick off on June 8, and to celebrate the occasion, Jaguar on Tuesday debuted the new F-Pace SVR Edition 1988. This limited-production SUV pays tribute to Jaguar's XJR-9 race car, which took first place at the 24 Hours of Le Mans back in 1988.

Honestly, we care less about the Le Mans tie-in and more about how good this F-Pace looks. It's done up in a new Midnight Amethyst Gloss exterior paint, which on its own is extremely cool, but doubly so when paired with the Edition 1988's gold 22-inch wheels. There are additional gold details inside and out, as well as the requisite limited-edition badges.

Only 394 of the Edition 1988 SUVs will be sold worldwide, referencing the number of laps the XJR-9 completed at Le Mans. In the US, the Edition 1988 costs $111,150 (including $1,150 for destination), making it a full $23,400 more expensive than the base F-Pace SVR. Even a fully loaded SVR with one of Jaguar's other fancy paint jobs doesn't crest $100,000.

Mechanically, the Edition 1988 is identical to other F-Pace SVR models. This means power comes from a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 making 542 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. Combined with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, the SVR can accelerate to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds.

Jaguar says the F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 is available to order now. Following its debut at the 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Edition 1988 will take a run up the hill climb at the Goodwood Festival of Speed later in June.