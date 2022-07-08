X
IPVanish VPN SalePrime Day Deals That ExciteWhere to Buy MacBook Air M2Best Buy Challenges Prime DayPeloton Guide ReviewArmstrong Internet Review

2023 GMC Sierra AT4X AEV Edition Is Seriously Rugged

It's a wonder what a bunch of steel will do for a truck's appearance.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

Andrew Krok

See full bio
2023 GMC Sierra AT4X AEV
1 of 4 GMC

GMC on Friday unveiled the 2023 Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition.     

2023 GMC Sierra AT4X AEV
2 of 4 GMC

The standard bumpers are swapped out in favor of AEV's stamped steel front and rear bumpers, which include more rugged recovery points and the capability to add a winch to the front.    

2023 GMC Sierra AT4X AEV
3 of 4 GMC

These bumpers also improve the truck's off-road capability, boosting its approach angle to 32.5 degrees (up from 25.5), its departure angle to 23.4 degrees (from 23) and its breakover angle to 23 degrees (from 22.7).     

2023 GMC Sierra AT4X AEV
4 of 4 GMC

Off-roading should come with more peace of mind thanks to five boron steel skid plates covering the front approach, steering gear, transfer case, fuel tank and differential.    

More Galleries

'Stranger Things' Stars Then and Now: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

More Galleries

'Stranger Things' Stars Then and Now: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

40 Photos
2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

95 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

81 Photos
Astronomy Photo Contest Finalists Will Take Your Breath Away

More Galleries

Astronomy Photo Contest Finalists Will Take Your Breath Away

36 Photos
2023 Genesis GV60 Is a Futuristic EV

More Galleries

2023 Genesis GV60 Is a Futuristic EV

53 Photos
The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Looks at Home on a Trail

More Galleries

The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Looks at Home on a Trail

90 Photos
The 40 Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 40 Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos