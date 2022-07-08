2023 GMC Sierra AT4X AEV Edition Is Seriously Rugged

GMC on Friday unveiled the 2023 Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition.
The standard bumpers are swapped out in favor of AEV's stamped steel front and rear bumpers, which include more rugged recovery points and the capability to add a winch to the front.
These bumpers also improve the truck's off-road capability, boosting its approach angle to 32.5 degrees (up from 25.5), its departure angle to 23.4 degrees (from 23) and its breakover angle to 23 degrees (from 22.7).
Off-roading should come with more peace of mind thanks to five boron steel skid plates covering the front approach, steering gear, transfer case, fuel tank and differential.