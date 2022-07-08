2023 GMC Sierra AT4X AEV Boosts Off-Road Cred in Style

The GMC Sierra's new AT4X trim is already seriously capable, giving this premium pickup truck some major off-road capability. But there's always room for a little more, and in order to make that happen, GMC is relying on the help of an old friend.

GMC on Friday unveiled the 2023 Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition. This is an AT4X that's had its dial turned up to 11, thanks to a little help from American Expedition Vehicles. This company has already lent its off-road expertise to General Motors on more than one occasion, helping create the Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison, as well as the upcoming Silverado ZR2 Bison. Think of the AT4X AEV as a Silverado ZR2 Bison with a greater focus on comfort.

The AT4X AEV's bumpers get a major makeover. The standard ones are swapped out in favor of AEV's stamped steel front and rear bumpers, which include more rugged recovery points and the capability to add a winch to the front. These bumpers also improve the truck's off-road capability, boosting its approach angle to 32.5 degrees (up from 25.5), its departure angle to 23.4 degrees (from 23) and its breakover angle to 23 degrees (from 22.7). The truck also has a mild ground-clearance boost, from 10.8 inches to 11.2.

Off-roading should come with more peace of mind thanks to five boron steel skid plates covering the front approach, steering gear, transfer case, fuel tank and differential. It'll look a bit more aggressive thanks to 18-inch AEV wheels wrapped in 33-inch Goodyear off-road tires, as well as a new grille, gloss black door handles and a contrasting inner tailgate. There's also a bunch of AEV branding inside and out.

The standard Sierra AT4X isn't exactly a slouch, and it'll make a good base for the AEV Edition. The AT4X comes standard with a 6.2-liter V8 producing 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. Multimatic DSSV dampers give it excellent character on-road and off. The truck also carries the same upgrades that all Sierra 1500s received last year, like a dramatically revamped interior with a 13.4-inch touchscreen running an infotainment system with some serious Google integration.

The 2023 GMC Sierra AT4X AEV Edition will go on sale "later in the 2023 model year," and GMC didn't specify beyond that. The automaker didn't mention pricing just yet, but for context, a 2022 Sierra AT4X will set you back $77,395, including $1,695 for destination.